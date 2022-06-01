Oil slips on the last day of (another good) month ahead of OPEC

Whilst oil prices rallied for six consecutive months for the first time in 11-years, its last day of the month was a bit of a let-down for the bull camp.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 1, 2022 11:37 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Up until yesterday’s high, things were going well for the oil rally. Prices broke out of a tight consolidation on Thursday thanks to a weaker US dollar and a large drawdown of inventories as US ‘driver season’ was underway. News that China was indeed scaling back lockdown restrictions, alongside the EU’s failure to man up and ban Russian oil imports simply added to the long list of reasons to send oil higher. Yesterday the front-month futures contract broke to a 12-week high and came close to cracking $120 – but it didn’t.

 

News that some OPEC members were mulling over whether to remove Russia from their production caps saw a sharp reversal in oil prices. This raised concerns that the market could be hit with new supply, as the caps would no longer apply to Russia – a country that is reliant upon oil exports to fund its crumbling economy during a war with Ukraine. Whether this is enough to turn the tide against the multiple supporting factors behind oil’s rally (China reopening, EU embargo) is debatable. But it can also be argued that much of the drivers behind oil’s recent rally has been priced in. Regardless, we can see that some wind has been taken out of the oil rally sails.

 

With that said we do have the OPEC+ meeting tomorrow. For us to see any sizeable pullback then OPEC will likely have to increase production above the expected 432k bpd. Yet Russia’s expulsion and the potential for other oil cartels to increase production also need to be factored in.

 

 

How to start oil trading

 

 

WTI daily chart:

20220601wtiD1ci

Yesterday’s impressive gains were quickly erased as prices fell back below the key breakout level of 116.64 – which effectively means we saw a ‘fakeout’ at resistance. A bearish divergence has also formed with the stochastic oscillator, which shows momentum was waning at these highs. So whilst prices remain beneath 116.64, we may see another dip lower before buyers step back in.

 

 

WTI 1-hour chart:

The hourly chart shows a trendline break before support was found at the 100-hour eMA. A bullish candle formed with high volume, and the stochastic oscillator generated a buy signal. We therefore suspect a countertrend rally to 116 before prices create a swing high and move back towards 113, near the 200-hour eMA and weekly pivot point.

20220601wtiH1ci2

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Trade Ideas WTI Commodities OPEC

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 01:51 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 15, 2025 08:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.