Oil Market and Gas Price History by President

When it comes to the market, do past presidents provide precedent? We weigh in on the oil market and gas price history by President.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2020 7:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Oil & gas: Do past presidents provide precedent?
As arguably the planet’s most important commodity, the price of oil has downstream impacts for everything from interest rates to equity prices to currency exchange rates. As we approach November 3rd, traders are naturally wondering: How will the 2020 US Presidential Election impact oil and gas prices?

(1) Generally, a president's ability to impact prices is relatively limited.
Broadly speaking, the oil market is global in nature, and therefore, the policies of a single country’s leader (even a country as important for the global economy as the United States) have a limited impact on the planet’s aggregate supply and demand dynamics, despite occasional claims to the contrary.

To take a trite example, no one would accuse former President George W. Bush of being particularly hostile to the oil industry, yet gasoline prices nearly tripled under his watch from a low of $1.45/gallon in early 2001 to $4.05/gallon by June 2008. More commonly, broader economic forces (e.g. the Great Financial Crisis that hit shortly thereafter and drove gas prices back below $2.00/gallon or the COVID-19 Pandemic during President Trump’s first term) are the primary drivers for oil and gas prices.

(2) “Drilling Down” on Bush, Obama, and Trump

That said, in some instances domestic and international policies can nudge prices in one direction or another over a period of time, especially when it comes to refined petroleum products such as gasoline. As the chart below shows, the price of gasoline has fluctuated under the last three presidents, with no clear relationship based on party affiliation:

January gasoline prices under Bush, Trump, and Obama

Source: Forbes, Robert Rapier

Looking at the above graph, some would argue that the drop under President Trump heading into 2019 was driven at least partially by President Trump’s aggressive deregulation of energy companies. Similarly, Trump’s international policies encouraging both Saudi Arabia and Iran to export oil over this timeframe may have played a role in temporarily increasing global supply.

Of course, the proverbial “elephant in the room” is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has decimated global demand for oil. Pending any vaccine breakthroughs, the path of the pandemic (and by extension, demand for gasoline and other petroleum products) will at least partially depend on the federal virus containment efforts. As the chart below shows, demand for gasoline in the United States has nearly recovered to its 2019 average of 10M barrels per day:

Gasoline demand has almost recovered to the 2019 average

Source: Bloomberg, Bank of America

(3) Economists vs. everyday citizens: who's side are you on?

When it comes to a President’s perceived influence on oil and gas prices, professional economists and everyday American citizens disagree. For example, according to a recent study quoted by the New York Times, not a single one of 41 economists surveyed agreed with the following statement: "Changes in U.S. gasoline prices over the past 10 years have predominantly been due to market factors rather than U.S. federal economic or energy policies." These economists (correctly in our view) assert that the global supply and demand dynamics are far more important.

In contrast, many Americans believe that the President can control, or at least heavily influence, oil and gas prices. This belief is representative of a more general tendency to attribute too much credit when things go well and too much blame when things go poorly to the current President.

As we’ve noted before, the biggest risk for readers is to let politics become too big of a factor in their trading, rather than following a well-developed, objective strategy including proper risk management principles. For help developing your own effective trading strategy for the 2020 Presidential election and beyond, reach out to one of our client support representatives today!

* Please note oil products may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: WTI Election Biden Trump

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

Oil_rig
Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
    Research
    Gold is just $65 away from its $3k milestone, Crude oil bulls return
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 10, 2025 10:37 PM
      Oil_rig
      WTI crude oil is down, but not out
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 5, 2025 11:02 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude oil turns lower as Mexican tariffs delayed
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 3, 2025 04:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.