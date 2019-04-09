New trade war front threatens European stocks

The FTSE is under pressure after the US opened a new trade war front, this time against the EU over subsidies for aircraft maker Airbus. The CAC where Airbus is listed is still in positive territory despite a decline in the aircraft maker's shares and some of its major suppliers.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 9, 2019 2:00 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

New trade war front threatens European stocks

The FTSE is under pressure after the US opened a new trade war front, this time against the EU over subsidies for aircraft maker Airbus. The CAC where Airbus is listed is still in positive territory despite a decline in the aircraft maker's shares and some of its major suppliers.

Pound higher on May bid to delay Brexit deadline

PM Theresa May’s last minute bid to negotiate an extension for Brexit has put the currency market in a cautiously optimistic mode and sterling is nudging higher against both the dollar and the euro. The euro on the other hand is range trading, feeling some pressure from the latest US trade moves but being supported by the likely delay in Brexit.

US looking to levy tariffs on some food and drink makers

Just as the trade war with China was looking as if it was about to come to some resolution the US is set to impose tariffs on a number of European goods in a counter measure to European subsidies. The case is not new; the US has been in litigation with Europe for 14 years, but it is now only a step away from tariffs coming into place, which could happen as soon as this summer, pending a decision from a World Trade Organization arbitrator. Affected companies will include plane part makers, food, clothes and drinks makers including wine and cheese producers.

Debenhams heads for administration

Debenhams appears to be the latest high street retailer heading for administration after the company refused a rescue plan offer from Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley. Ashley’s late night offer to underwrite a GBP200 million rights issue in exchange for becoming CEO has been rejected after an acrimonious battle.

Related tags: Indices Forex Brexit May

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.