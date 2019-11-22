Mining stock recovery remains distant

China’s economy shows signs of stabilisation though industry views reveal pessimism

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 22, 2019 9:44 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China’s economy shows signs of stabilisation though industry views reveal pessimism

Base metal mining and steel shares led resurgent European stock markets on Friday following some reassuring aspects in Eurozone data. The gains, which saw the big four—BHP, Rio, Glencore and Anglo rise 2%-to-3% each—partly reflecting relief.  The industry has been led a merry dance over the last couple of years as deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing have exacerbated China’s economic slowdown, chilling miners and metal producers’ most important market.

The early part of 2019’s final quarter appeared to show signs of a turn for the better. Chinese data looked set to stabilize, at least on the surface. Readings showing higher than forecast inflation, PMIs, and steady growth so far this year, roughly coincided with a rebound of mining and metal stocks. Bloomberg’s Europe Mining Index has erased a 4% loss that underperformed the FTSE 100 by some 9 percentage points by mid-August to trade around 9% higher over the year-to-date by Friday. That’s now in line with benchmark’s 2019 rise.

Dither and uncertainty continues to characterise prospects for a ‘phase-one’ trade deal, though sentiment has been underpinned by outward progress of talks since a tentative agreement collapsed in May. The tail-off of declines in Chinese indicators together with a calmer trade outlook has even prompted analysts at some banks to upgrade some mineral volume forecasts. For instance, Citigroup now expects a recovery across many mined commodities, except thermal coal, over the next four quarters. That view, as well as a mellower take by investors on trade sees European steel makers ArcelorMittal, Salzgitter and SSAB rise some 2% to 4%.

No one believes the miners and metal makers are in the clear, of course. JPMorgan’s global manufacturing PMI rose in October, though remained below 50, denoting continued broader contraction, despite China’s resilience. Even there, October credit data and a complete standstill of new infrastructure approvals counters improving conditions elsewhere. Little wonder sentiment at the LME’s recent industry event was reportedly ‘unenthusiastic’, particularly about copper, in which demand growth is expected to average below 2% over the next few years. The underlying consensus seems to be that the demand outlook remains too uncertain for markets and producers to fully commit to more optimism.

Sentiment is aptly demonstrated by the normalised chart of FTSE 100 miners below. The best performer in the year to date is Anglo American, standing 18% ahead on Friday. But it had been almost 30% higher in July. EVRAZ, the UK-listed Russian steel and mining firm gained about 50% into the mid-year only to erase the advance and slump to a 25% loss this week. Investors clearly aren’t expecting a demand recovery across metals in the near term.


Normalised: FTSE 100 mining stocks, year to date


Source: Bloomberg/City Index


Related tags: Glencore Mining Shares market Trade War UK 100 Commodities

Latest market news

View more
NASDAQ 100 Forecast :QQQ rises as inflation cools by more than forecast
Yesterday 01:17 PM
EUR/USD outlook hinges on key upcoming macro events – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:00 AM
EUR/USD set to break 4-month losing streak ahead of ECB: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:32 AM
Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
May 30, 2024 11:40 PM
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 futures diverge from Wall Street: Asian Open
May 30, 2024 11:18 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Glencore articles

Market Brief: The latest Kudlow bounce
By:
Global author
November 15, 2019 09:33 AM
    Glencore’s cobalt drag will linger
    By:
    Global author
    August 7, 2019 08:02 AM
      Tariff war and domestic politics weigh on the FTSE
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 18, 2018 11:54 AM
        FTSE flirts with the flat line
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        August 15, 2018 04:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.