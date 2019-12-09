Mexican Peso Stronger on Possible USMCA Deal

One must wonder how much of a “Done Deal” is already priced into USD/MXN.

December 10, 2019 2:59 AM

Mexican Peso Stronger on Possible USMCA Deal

Rumors have been swirling for days that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is just about finalized.  The main issue that has been holding up the deal has been the issue of enforcement.  Although nothing has been announced officially, USD/MXN appears to believe that something will be finalized over the next few days and possibly signed before Congress goes on recess.

As we have been discussing for months now, USD/MXN is nearing the apex of a symmetrical triangle and has been trying to break out on either side.  However, every time price reaches one of the two trendlines of the triangle, price reverts and trades back within the range.  Over the last week, the Mexican Peso has been strengthening on the possible USMCA deal and today pushed lower through the 200 Day Moving Average and closed at the long-term upward sloping trendline once again.

Source: Tradingview,  City Index

Not only did price close at the daily upward sloping trending from May 2018 near 19.2100,  but on a 240-minute chart, there is a shorter-term upward sloping trendline at that same level from the lows on October 28th.  USD/MXN had previously moved to the 50% retracement level from the highs on August 29th to the lows on October 28th, and upon the rumors of the USMCA began to retreat towards the bottom trendline.  If the trendline breaks,  the pair can trade down to 19.0175 before it reaches the next level of support.  Below there is a band of support between 18.8500 and 18.9500.  Note that the RSI is in oversold territory, which indicates price may be ready for a bounce.  First resistance 19.4277, which is the low from November 29th.  Above that, resistance is back at previous highs near 19.6588.  There is one more resistance level at 19.8522 before reaching the downward sloping trendline on the daily timeframe just shy of 20.00.

Source: Tradingview,  City Index

Watch for headlines and comments regarding the USMCA if you are trading the Mexican Peso.  With the move lower over the past week,  one must wonder how much of a “Done Deal” is already priced into USD/MXN.


Related tags: Dollar Trump Mexico USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.