Metals and Oil Dragging Commodity Currencies Higher

When looking to trade commodity currencies, always look at the underlying commodity

December 27, 2019 3:45 AM

Metals and Oil Dragging Commodity Currencies Higher

Gold, Silver, and Oil all moved higher today and as a result brought many of the commodity currencies with them.  

The Australian Dollar and the New Zealand Dollar are putting in highs vs the US Dollar not seen since late July as both Gold and Silver are breaking above key levels trendlines and catapulting higher.  Take a look at the price action below to see how the commodities and currencies are moving together.

Gold:

Source: Tradingview, COMEX, City Index

Silver:

Source: Tradingview, COMEX, City Index

AUD/USD:

Source: Tradingview, City Index

NZD/USD:

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Similarly,  with West Texas Intermediate Crude Intermediate Futures moving higher, it is also carrying the Canadian Dollar and the Norwegian Krone higher  (USD/CAD and USD/NOK lower).  Both Canada and Norway are oil export led economies.  As a result, the movement of crude oil effects the currencies of both those countries.

Crude Oil:

Source: Tradingview, NYMEX, City Index

USD/CAD:

Source: Tradingview, City Index

USD/NOK:

Source: Tradingview, City Index

As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words.  When looking to trade commodity currencies, always make sure to check the underlying commodity to see if it could be ready for a big move.  If so (and all else equal), associated currencies may move with it!


Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Dollar Forex Gold Oil USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.