Market Brief US Troops To Remain In Iraq

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 7, 2020 10:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX Brief:

  • The US denied reports that they were preparing to remove their troops from Iraq, after an unsigned letter was leaked online suggesting the US were doing just that. The top US general later told reporters the letter was “poorly worded” and that they’re not withdrawing troops.
  • Japan’s service PMI contracted at its fastest pace in over three years. This marks the second consecutive read below 50. New export business (and leading indicator for the headline print) was also at a 6-month low.
  • Volatility remained lower overall and safe-haven currencies (JPY, CHF) weakened slightly as safe-haven demand receded.  GBP and NZD are the strongest majors.

Price Action:

  • Yen pairs held key levels yesterday, yet it remains touch and go as to whether we’ll see a risk-on follow through or this is merely the calm before the storm and demand for the yen returns.
  • Gold has nearly closed the gap seen at this week’s open and is now hovering just above September’s high. A spinning top doji has formed on the hourly chart to suggest it is trying to carve out a swing low. If tensions escalate, bulls could look to enter if bullish momentum returns from current levels. Whereas a break below 1553.52 closes the gap and could singal further losses.
  • The decline on NZD/CAD has lost momentum and it’s trying to carve out a low above 0.8615 support and the 200-day eMA. One to watch for a potential rebound.
  • AUD/USD is clinging onto support around 0.6930, a pivotal level gong forward. NZD/USD has found support around 0.6650 but, with a stronger trend structure than AUD/USD, suggests further downside for AUD/NZD.
  • Bitcoin has risen to a 7-week high, although needs to break 8,000 to confirm a range breakout. Until then, bears could look to fade into resistance if they’re to assume the range will hold.



Equities Brief:

  • Key Asian stock markets have recovered partially from losses inflicted by the recent geopolitical turmoil seen in the Middle East in line with a retreat seen on prices of WTI crude oil and gold futures where both shed -1.22% and -0.50% respectively in today’s Asian session.
  • The current rebound has been attributed without any new escalation in the Middle East with Iran still “silent” after Tehran issued harsh words of “verbal retaliation” against U.S. in the weekend to vouch for revenge. But nothing is certain at this juncture and the political climate in the Middle East can swing to the other side of pendulum easily.
  • Japan’s services sector has continued to shrink together with the manufacturing industry. The finalised Jibun Bank Services PMI fell to 49.4 in Dec from 50.3 in Nov, its steepest contraction since Sep 2016. The weak print has been attributed by a sales tax increase and typhoon that have impacted negatively on business activity in Oct.
  • General Motor has reported a decline in vehicle sales (-15% y/y) in China for the second consecutive year for 2019 due to a slowing economy and intensified competition in the key mid-priced sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment.
  • Singapore has seen keen interest in the digital banking space where the regulator, MAS has received 21 applications to compete for five digital banking licences (two full-banking & three for wholesale banking) to be given out in Jun 2020. Major applicants include tied up between Grab and Singapore Telecommunications as well as Alibaba’s Ant Financial.

Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.