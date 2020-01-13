Market Brief Sentiment Perks Up Ahead Of Sino US Trade Deal

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 13, 2020 11:27 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard


FX Brief:

  • Risk sentiment was given a gentle boost with traders anticipating that US and China will sign the much-touted phase one trade deal on Wednesday.
  • The British pound was weaker following further hints from BOE that they may ease.
  • AUD and NZD are the strongest majors, GBP and JPY are the weakest.
  • Volatility remained low overall due to a lack of economic data.

Price Action:

  • DXY’s advance has stalled at the 200-day eMA, with the index closing the week with a 2-bar reversal pattern below this key level.
  • A bearish pinbar has formed on USD/CHF and bullish engulfing candle on EUR/USD underscores the potential for the dollar to mean revert
  • USD/JPY traders are keeping a close eye on 109.73 resistance to see if it can finally break. Whilst Friday’s bearish pinbar shows a hesitancy to push high, today’s price action is testing its highs on the back of the weaker yen and positive trade deal sentiment.
  • We’re keeping a close eye on GBP/USD to see how it reacts around 1.30. Price action is drifting lower to this key support level and, if it breaks, opens up a run for the lows around 1.2900.
  • NZD crosses are perking up, reinforcing the analysis that perhaps we’ve seen a trough on NZD/CHF, NZD/JPY, NZD/USD (and a peak on EUR/ZD).

Equities Brief:

  • Most Asian stock markets are trading in the green ahead of the official sign-off of the U.S-China Phase One trade deal that is scheduled to take place in Washington on 15 Jan. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 is closed today for a public holiday
  • Interestingly, the USD/CNH (offshore Yuan) has continued to inch lower and in today’s Asian session, it has managed to breach below 6.90 for the first time since Jul 2019 that has added impetus to maintain the on-going positive sentiment seen in Asian equities in general.
  • Australian’s ASX 200 has dipped slightly by -0.37% but the Index is still holding at its previous range resistance/all-time high area of 6890/880. Today’s lacklustre performance has been dragged down by healthcare related stocks where the Healthcare sector is downed by-1.23%.
  • Other than U.S-China diplomatic trade relations, the other significant focus will be the start of U.S. Q4 2019 earnings session. Overall, the consensus is set for another second consecutive drop in earnings for Q4 at -1.6% y/y. The major banks will kickstart the reporting session where Q4 earnings report cards for Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JP Morgan will be out on Tues, 14 Jan.

Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.