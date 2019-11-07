Market Brief Phase One Delay Sees Yen Catch A Bid

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 7, 2019 11:23 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX Brief:

  • The Japanese yen is the strongest major on reports that China and US may not sign a deal until December. Unless of course this gets pushed further back, which appears to be China’s game. Although the latest potential venue could be London.  
  • Manufacturing confidence hit a 6.5 year low according to the Reuters Tankan survey, whilst their service sector fell to a 3-year low. With a fourth consecutive month of contraction under its belt, it remains in stark contrast to the BOJ’s ‘official’ Tankan survey, which remains optimistic.
  • All majors traded lower against JPY with a few yen pairs breaking key support levels to suggest a risk reversal is on the cards. Due to soured trade talks being the driver, it was commodity currencies (AUD and NZD) took the bigger hits and moved around 85% of their 10-day ATR.
  • DXY briefly touched a 3-week high yet, with the 50-day eMA overhead, could see a pullback prior to an anticipated breakout. AUD/USD touched a 6-day low and NZD/USD extended its decline from its broken trendline outlined yesterday.

 

Equity Brief:

  • Most Asian stock markets are profit-making mode for the 2nd consecutive session , tracking a directionless movement seen in the key benchmark U.S. stock indices after hitting fresh all-time highs two days ago.
  • Also, the media has reported that the signing of the U.S-China “Phase one trade deal” could be delayed until Dec over terms and venue according to an unnamed senior U.S. official. The latest news flow has sucked out some winds from the “trade deal optimism” euphoria that has been driving up stocks since last week.
  • The exception case is Australia’s ASX 200 which has shoot up close to 1.00% as at today’s Asian mid-session on sigh to record a 5-day high. The Technology sector is leading the gain, up by 3.19% on the back of a strong rally from Xero Ltd, a cloud accounting software firm that has rallied by 9.4% reinforced by strong earnings. Its revenue for H1 2019 has surged by 32% y/y. Also, the “big 4” banks are supporting the current rally after a lacklustre performance in the past 4 sessions. Led by National Australia Bank (NAB) which has gained by 3% after its announcement of a dividend cut and reinvestment plan to raise A$1.55 billion to boost capital strength despite a lower cash profit.
  • Japanese manufactures turned the most pessimistic in 6-1/2 in Nov and the services-sector mood fell to a 3-year low according to a Reuters Tankan poll. However, the Nikkei 225 performance is not much impacted negatively, likely due to Toyota Motor, Japan biggest automaker that has posted a 14.4%y/y rise in Q2 profit that saw a rise in its share price to 1.10%.    

 

Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
Today 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
Today 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Today 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Today 02:30 AM
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Research
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
    Forex trading
    Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
      jobs_07
      US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 03:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.