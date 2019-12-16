After a strong performance seen on last Fri, 13 Dec, key Asian stock markets are mostly trading flat after the positive outcome from major risk events; UK General Election and U.S-China Phase One trade deal agreement that has been agreed in principal.

China’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales for Nov have fared better than expectation; 6.2% y/y versus consensus forecast of 5% y/y and 8% y/y versus consensus forecast of 7.6% respectively. However, caution is warranted due to one-ff seasonal factor and last month ‘s mega online sale “Single Day” event.

Profit-taking can be seen in China A50 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index that has dipped down by -0.35% dragged down by another round of weekend clashes between ant-government protestors and the police. Also, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has commented that Hong Kong is not yet of out “dilemma” after a meeting with HK leader Carrie Lam today. This remark from China’s top leadership has suggested that the current situation in Hong Kong may not be returning to “normalcy” soon after a period of extended street protests.

Australia’s ASX 200 is the best performer today as it rallied by 1.63% which is now just a whisker away from its current all-time high of 6893, that has been rejected for a bullish breakout on 02 Dec 2019 (2nd attempt). Technology stocks are leading the gains such as Nearmap and Appen that have recorded gains of 8.75% and 5.23% respectively.

The S&P 500 E-Mini futures has recorded a modest gain of 0.30% so far in today’s Asian session to print a current intraday high of 3184, a whisker away from last Fri, all-time high of 3188.

Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

