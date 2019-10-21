Market Brief Japans Shrinking Exports Raises Odss Of Further BoJ Easing

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 21, 2019 12:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX Brief:

  • Japan’s exports contracted for a 10th consecutive month, seeing further calls for BOJ to ease at next week’s meeting. At -5.2% YoY, it missed expectation of -4% although an improvement over -8.2% prior.
  • A report in the UK Times suggests that the EU are prepared to extend Brexit through to February 2020.
  • Incoming ECB President Christine Lagarde says “everyone will be a little less well off as a result” of Brexit and that the US-China trade war is “certainly going to give a big hair cut to the global economy”.
  • Goldman Sachs have lowered their probability of a no deal Brexit from 10% to 5%. They also think the Fed have likely prevented a recession.
  • NZD is the strongest major, seeing NZD/IUSD tough a 1-month high and NZD/CAD hit a 6-day high ahead of Canada’s election. AUD/JPY is on the verge of breaking above September’s high, USD/JPY remains within a potential bull-flag formation on the 4-hour chart around 108.50.
  • GBP pairs are treading water as they await the next bout of Brexit headlines. Although implied volatility for cable remains at its highest level since June 2016 (following the vote for Brexit).



Equity Brief:

  • It’s been a mixed session on the ASX200 which saw the index close essentially flat, although it leaves room for a bullish hammer on the daily chart.
  • Australian tech firms remain under pressure following RBA’s announcement of their probe on buy-now-pay-later firms on Thursday. Afterpay was one of the wort performers, closing -3.9% lower, yet at one point had fallen over -8% since Friday’s close. Consumer staples and energy also weighed on the index, with real estate investment trusts, industrial and consumer discretionary leading the way higher.
  • Wisetech Global requested a trading halt following allegations within a research report and was the biggest loser having shed -12.3% on the session.
  • Stockland Corporation enjoyed its best session in 5-months following an upbeat outlook and was today’s strongest gainer on the ASX200, closing +6.2% higher.
  • The STI (Singapore’s Straight Times Index) was the biggest mover among the indices we track and touched a 3-day high and is on track for a bullish outside candle.


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
January 5, 2024 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
January 5, 2024 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
January 5, 2024 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
January 5, 2024 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 5, 2024 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
By:
Matt Simpson
December 21, 2023 05:37 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    US dollar index approaches its 200-day MA as EUR/USD eyes resistance
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 20, 2023 04:26 AM
      united_states_01
      USD moves cautiously higher (for now) ahead of Fed speakers
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 8, 2023 12:37 AM
        Research
        Dollar analysis: FOMC and key data puts greenback in sharp focus
        By:
        November 1, 2023 04:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.