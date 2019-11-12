﻿

Market Brief Disinflation Expectations Weigh on NZD Ahead of RBNZ

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 12, 2019 11:18 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX Brief:

  • New Zealand’s 2-year inflation expectations fell to 1.8%, its lowest level since Q4 2016 whilst the 1-year is now just 1.6%. Coming just one day ahead of tomorrow’s RBNZ meeting, expectations for a cut have risen from 72% this morning to around 85%, weighing broadly on NZD.
  • Kiwi crosses accounted for the baulk of today’s volatility, with EUR/NZD and AUD/NZD daily ranges exceeding their 10-day ATR’s. Outside of NZD pairs, the average daily range relative to ATR is just 40%. NZD/JPY and NZD/USD are just above key support levels ahead of tomorrow’s RBNZ meeting.
  • Business confidence in Australia rose from its lows today according to a survey from NZB. Whilst it’s still at relatively low level, it could suggest the slump in confidence has troughed.
  • French PM Emmanuel Macon says he had “an excellent conversation” on the phone with President Trump.
  • Reports have surfaced that Trump plans to delay auto tariffs on the EU for 6 months.


Equity Brief:

  • Key Asian stock markets are trading in a mix fashion as traders continue to monitor the political situation in Hong Kong and U.S. President Trump’s speech later at The Economic Club of New York for any hints that offers clarity on the outstanding issues regarding U.S-China trade talks.
  • Today’s worst performers are Australia’s ASX 200 and the China A50 ETF where both shed about -0.4%. The ASX 200 has given up almost half of its gains recorded yesterday.
  • Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI), South Korea’s Kospi 200 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 are leading the pack with gains at around 0.40%. Today’s gain seen in the STI came after it has posted an accumulated loss of -1.4% in the past two sessions. Golden Agri-Resources, Singapore Technologies Engineering and Mapletree Commercial Trust are the top component stocks gainers so far; upped 6.52%, 2.75% and 2.27% respectively.
  • The situation in Hong Kong remains tense with on-going stand offs between anti-government protesters and the police that have led to territory-wide disruptions this morning. Media has reported that protesters have urged people to gather in the Central business district, Hong Kong financial hub and Tsim Sha Tsui, a popular tourism and shopping area at noon today that can cause more disruptions towards economic activities.



Up Next:

  • Germany’s ZEW economic index is expected to be less pessimistic at -13 versus -23 prior.
  • U.S. President Trump speech at The Economic Club of New York where a White House spokesman has indicated Trump will focus his speech on how U.S. tax and trade policies have supported a strong economy. Any impromptu remarks on the progress of U.S.-China trade talks may trigger a significant movement in the financial markets.
  • Several Fed members (Clarida, Harker and Kashkari) are also due to speak, so keep an eye on USD pairs and gold for any policy clues.

Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
The seeds for iron ore’s latest lurch lower were sown last week
Today 04:47 AM
USD/JPY seems best bet for bulls amid a mixed US dollar environment
Today 03:05 AM
Born of pessimism and now scepticism, Chinese stocks are on the cusp of bull markets
Today 01:30 AM
AUD/USD holds 200 EMA post CPI, gold snaps 9-day winning streak: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:03 PM
Gold analysis: Metal dented after stronger CPI but trend intact
Yesterday 04:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises despite hotter-than-expected inflation
Yesterday 01:10 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Research
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
    Forex trading
    Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
      jobs_07
      US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 03:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.