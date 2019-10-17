﻿

Market Brief BoJos Brexit Breaks Through the EU

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 18, 2019 3:13 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: BoJo’s Brexit Breaks Through the EU


  • Brexit headlines once again flew hot and heavy today, with the UK government and the EU reaching an agreement, though the prospect of Parliamentary approval this weekend looks tenuous with the DUP vowing to vote against the deal (see more here and here).
  • Turkish President Erdogan and US VP Pence reportedly reached an agreement to suspend Turkey’s assault on Syria. The Turkish lira gained ground against the US dollar for the third straight day.
  • FX: The aussie and the kiwi were the strongest major currencies on the day, while the US dollar was the day’s weakest major currency.
  • US data: Industrial Production (Sept) came in soft at -0.4% vs. -0.2% eyed, though last month’s reading was revised up by 0.2%. US Housing Starts (Sept) were also weaker than expected at just 1256K. Finally, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Survey came in at 5.6, below 7.3 eyed.
  • Commodities: Both gold and oil traded higher on the day, with oil prices gaining 1% on a late rally to hit their highest levels of the week despite a larger-than-expected buildup of EIA inventories.
 
  • US indices finished marginally higher on the day to close at a fresh 4-week high.
  • Health care stocks (XLV) led the way higher, while Technology (XLK) was the laggard and the only sector to close lower on the day.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • After gapping more than 6% higher on yesterday’s earnings release, Netflix (NFLX) traded lower throughout the day, ultimately closing 3% higher on the day.
    • JP Morgan (JPM, +1%) probed its record high near 122.00 intraday after CEO Jamie Dimon delivered another strong quarterly earnings report.
    • IBM (IBM) dumped -6% after seeing revenue fall for the fifth consecutive quarter. Recently acquired Red Hat grew revenue 19% in the quarter.
    • Marijuana company Cronos (CRON) gapped 25% higher on news that its partially owned Australian subsidiary would IPO next month, but the stock ultimately closed just 5% higher on the day.
    • Recent IPO Beyond Meat (BYND) fell -4% today and is now down more than 50% from July’s record high.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD analysis: US dollar rallies on inflation and Middle East jitters
Today 12:00 PM
DJIA analysis: Risk off as stocks plunges and even gold reverses
Yesterday 05:46 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as banks kick off Q1 earnings season
Yesterday 01:38 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Forex Friday, April 12, 2024
Yesterday 10:30 AM
Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect after breaking key resistance
Yesterday 04:51 AM
UK, CA, NZ inflation at the helm: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
GBP/USD analysis: US dollar rallies on inflation and Middle East jitters
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    DJIA analysis: Risk off as stocks plunges and even gold reverses
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:46 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD analysis: Forex Friday, April 12, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 10:30 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY closes above 153 for the first time since 1990: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 11, 2024 11:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.