Why Netflix surged

Netflix stock continues to surge, with a rise of as much as 8% on Thursday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 17, 2019 11:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Netflix stock continues to surge, with a rise of as much as 8% on Thursday

This comes after the shares changed hands as much as 11% higher overnight. Yet the group’s hotly anticipated earnings were decidedly mixed. In fact, if investors had to come up with the ideal quarterly report in order to justify the purchase of more shares in the streaming video giant, its Q3 results out last night probably wouldn’t cut it. Check out the misses - and spot the handful of important beats – below. (All forecasts via Bloomberg.)

  • U.S. streaming paid net additions: up 520,000 vs. estimate of 798,360 rise
  • International streaming net additions: +6.26 million vs. +6 million est.
  • Revenue: $5.24bn, up 31% y/y, est. $5.25bn
  • EPS: $1.47 vs. $1.05 est.

Netflix also provided guidance on the current quarter (Q4) that will see investors revising expectations lower.

  • Revenue: $5.44bn, est. $5.51bn
  • EPS 51c, est. 82c
  • U.S. streaming paid additions: +600,000, est. +1.28 million
  • International streaming paid additions +7.00 million, est. +8.04 million

Disparate estimates may account for some of the reaction. For instance, some well-known consensus sources had projected international subscriber growth of 6.9 million, whilst pointing to a rise of around 860,000 in the states.

At root though, what with investor fears about a flood gate of looming competition (including Disney+) whilst subscribers appeared set to top out, NFLX’s quarter showed solid growth and rising earnings. CEO Reed Hastings acknowledged upcoming competitive threats, though said they posed a “moderate” headwind. Critically, the group is sticking to cash generation plans, the key path to eventual profitability. The free cash flow loss is still expected to be reduced to minus $3.5bn in 2020’s financial year.

In other words, the world’s dominant streamer remains in as good financial health as can be expected as its competitive landscape changes. That made the stock’s 20% fall in the year up to last night begin to look excessive. To be sure, growth will still come at a cost that can yet a possible share recovery at risk. For now though, investors continue to buy its confirmed growth story.


Related tags: Shares market Earnings season Tech Stocks Earnings Wall Street Netflix

Latest market news

View more
Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
Today 07:00 AM
Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
Today 01:30 AM
Oil Market (WTI): The Next Bullish Opportunity in 2025?
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Trade to watch: Will EUR/USD hit parity in 2025?
Yesterday 12:01 PM
US Economy Proves Stronger-Than-Expected in 2024
Yesterday 11:00 AM
Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024
December 28, 2024 11:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.