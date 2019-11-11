Market Brief Boeing Takes Off in HalfHoliday Trade

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 12, 2019 3:09 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: Boeing Takes Off in Half-Holiday Trade


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

 
  • US indices closed mixed in quiet holiday trade.
  • REITs (XLRE) were the strongest major sector on the day; Energy (XLE) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Boeing (BA) rallied 5% after announcing its 737 Max fleet could return to service in January.
    • Goldman Sachs (GS) dropped -2% after the NY Department of Financial Services announced a probe into the new Apple Card (AAPL, +1%).
    • Alibaba (BABA, -0%) was essentially flat despite announcing its Single’s Day haul of CNY268B ($38B USD).

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese yen carry trades receive boost from Fed, US CPI: GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY setups
Today 04:18 AM
Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
Today 03:32 AM
USD/JPY rattled within range post Fed, AUD/USD rallies with Wall Street
Yesterday 10:39 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 02:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX hits an ATH as CPI cools & the Fed comes into focus
Yesterday 01:19 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI hits trend resistance ahead of key macro events
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_06
Japanese yen carry trades receive boost from Fed, US CPI: GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY setups
By:
David Scutt
Today 04:18 AM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY rattled within range post Fed, AUD/USD rallies with Wall Street
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:39 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, gold key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 05:37 AM
        Federal_reserve
        USD/JPY, Nikkei pause at resistance as US CPI, FOMC looms: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 11, 2024 10:26 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.