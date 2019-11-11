﻿

OIL MARKET WEEK AHEAD Iraqs powder keg

The Iraqi protests have a similar quality to the ones in Egypt that eventually led to the Arab Spring...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 11, 2019 10:38 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Anti-government protests in Iraq have been percolating for a few weeks now and have gone largely unnoticed in the oil market because they have mainly centered on the capital city. However, the protestors’ anger is building and is increasingly focusing on hitting the Iraqi government where it hurts: its oil revenue. The protestors are beginning to move against the oil facilities which they see as a symbol of a corrupt government that is benefiting from oil revenue, and they are beginning to choke off the country’s key oil export points. 

While Iraq’s oil production and refining facilities are scattered across the country, exports are centered in a relatively narrow southern corridor on the coast in the Arabian Gulf where only a few ports can accommodate large oil tankers. Over the last two weeks, protestors have blocked off one of the major ports, Umm Osr, leaving hundreds of trucks parked on the side of the road.

More than 90% of the country’s oil is exported from southern Basra terminals - in September, 3.34 million bpd left this way. Only a fraction of Iraq’s oil leaves the country via other routes. September shipments from northern Kirkuk oilfields to the Turkish port of Ceyhan were only around 83,220 bpd and deliveries by truck to Jordan were around 10,000 bpd. The country could produce closer to 5 million bpd but is holding back in compliance with a production-cutting agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC producers. 

The Iraqi protests started off in early October and have a very similar quality to the ones in Egypt that eventually led to the Arab Spring. In the first few days the government responded with an unnecessary heavy hand including using live ammunition which caused more than 260 deaths and only served to stoke up the protests even further. Now the protesters seem dug in for the duration. Given that part of their anger is directed at the uneven distribution of the oil revenue and corruption at the top, expect oil facilities and export lines to remain a target until the situation is addressed with deeper political change.  

Source: EIA

Eurozone and China’s industrial production 

The Eurozone’s industrial production data on Wednesday and China’s numbers are unlikely to bring in big surprises. Recent data for Europe has shown very anemic, if any, growth, with big drivers like German manufacturing continuing to stagnate. Chinese industrial production in September increased by 5.8, only a fraction below the pace of growth of the country’s GDP.  US-China trade talks are continuing to take two steps forward, two steps back, and with the overall global economic growth continuing to stall, it is unlikely that China’s IP will make much sustained progress in the immediate future.

When

What 

Why is it important/Previous figure 

Tuesday

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment 

Wednesday 10.00

Eurozone Industrial Production

Insight into European industrial demand for oil 

Wednesday 

EIA petroleum report

Level of US oil reserves

Wednesday 21.30

US Weekly API Crude oil stocks

Previously 4.260m 

Thursday 02.00

China Industrial Production 

Previously rose by 5.9%

Thursday 

OPEC Monthly Oil Report

Breakdown of month production of member states

Thursday 10.00

Eurozone GDP

Indication of European demand 

Friday 21.30

CFTC net oil positions

OPEC’s last monthly oil report before Vienna meeting 

The informal discussions leading up to the full OPEC meeting in Vienna are continuing apace with the biggest producers signaling that they are unwilling to opt for further output cuts as oil volumes are already lower than some countries need to balance their budgets. OPEC’s monthly oil report on Thursday will provide some numbers to crunch and potentially for Saudi Arabia to point a finger at member states that have not been sticking to their targets. Iraq was one of them but with the country currently embroiled in protests it might be difficult to get any kind of workable commitment from the country’s oil minister.


Related tags: Crude Oil Brent Commodities Oil

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
Today 09:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Today 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
Yesterday 08:37 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:59 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
Yesterday 01:59 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Research
Crude oil outlook: WTI briefly rises above $80
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 6, 2024 05:00 PM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    Crude oil analysis: WTI looks poised to extend gains despite weak start
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 4, 2024 03:30 PM
      Energy
      WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 28, 2024 12:00 AM
        Oil drilling in sea
        WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Rejected at Resistance but Bullish Structure Remains
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 25, 2024 08:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.