Gold drops to key support

The price of gold fell today to its lowest level since early August, hitting a low so far of $1448ish.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 11, 2019 11:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The price of gold fell today to its lowest level since early August, hitting a low so far of $1448ish. The metal has therefore reached the technically-important $1450 level that we have been banging on about for the past few weeks, for example HERE. Fundamentally, I think gold prices could be headed higher in the long-term for the reasons I have given in the previous article. Technically, there is still the possibility for further weakness as my colleague Matt Simpson highlighted the possibility earlier in the day. However, if gold were to climb back above the previous month’s low and close there, around $1460, this would create a potential false breakdown reversal pattern. I think there is a decent chance of this happening since the bears have hit their main downside objective at $1450. If this turns out to be the case, then we could see some gains in the days ahead, at least towards the next potential resistance at $1480/2 area. BUT we have to see that reversal candle first – such as those plotted in the inset. A closing break (well) above $1460 would help create such a bullish-looking hammer candle on the daily chart.


Source: Trading View and City Index.

Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
BOE, SNB, RBA meetings, flash PMIs in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 01:11 AM
AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
Yesterday 10:50 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Nasdaq Outlook: All Time Highs Proceed
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls post-Fed & as PPI falls, jobless claims rise
Yesterday 01:06 PM
Gold forecast remains bullish post CPI and FOMC
Yesterday 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_01
Gold forecast remains bullish post CPI and FOMC
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 10:30 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD, gold key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 12, 2024 05:37 AM
      Gold_bar
      Gold Wrap, Silver Lining: June 11, 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 11, 2024 04:15 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 7, 2024 01:12 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.