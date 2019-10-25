Market Brief Amazon earnings and Brexit put a lid on risk

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 25, 2019 11:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX Brief:

  • Lack of economic data, market-moving headlines or, pretty much anything made for a quiet session in Asia. Traders will now be focussed on next week’s Fed meetings, so we may well find trading ranges to be below average and in a ‘wait and see’ holding pattern.
  • Brexit uncertainty weighed slightly on risk, seeing NZD and AUD weaken with NZD currently the weakest currency and largest mover of the session. NZD/JPY has broken yesterday’s low to suggest a reversal could be underway and ZD/USD has touched a 5-day low.
  • As you’d expect, FX majors trade in narrow ranges and, across the 20 FX pairs we track, the daily ranges have averaged just 30% of their ATR. Still, this leaves potential meat on the bone should any headlines see volatility stir throughout the European or US session.



Equity Brief:



Up Next

  • A quiet session overall for economic data. German IFO warrants a look though, as the business sentiment indicator showed minor signs of a revival with its first rise in 6-month (from multi-year, pessimistic lows….). EUR/USD closed below 1.1100 yet it remains a key level going forward, so if the rebound continues we could expect Euro to break back above this level. If extend its retracement lower if sentiment sours once more.


Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
Today 02:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
Today 01:57 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable finds relief but risks remain tilted to downside
Today 01:30 PM
Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:19 AM
Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
Today 05:07 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 8, 2024 02:15 PM
    stocks_03
    Markets react to Trump win: US futures, dollar surge, commodities drop
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 6, 2024 11:45 AM
      GettyImages-485112085
      US dollar forecast: DXY remains supported ahead of CPI
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 9, 2024 12:19 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: DXY extends gains for third day
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 2, 2024 03:17 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.