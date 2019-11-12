Market Brief All eyes on Trump

A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 12, 2019 7:13 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

  • Market update as at 13:00 GMT: European stocks and US index futures were higher. In FX, the New Zealand dollar and British pound were among the weakest majors, while the US and Australian dollars outperformed. And among key commodities, crude oil was higher and gold lower. All eyes were on Trump, who was set to make a key speech on trade policy.

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

  • NZD lost ground as falling inflation expectations raised the probability of a rate cut ahead of the RBNZ meeting tomorrow, while disappointing UK data hurt GBP, amid ongoing elections uncertainty.
  • Gold was still holding below last week’s low, with the bulls desperately trying to defend that key $1450 long-term support level. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has returned to an old resistance zone, now potentially support, as it holds inside a falling wedge pattern. But will it manage to break out and push higher? HERE is what we think of the crypto.
  • Donald Trump is scheduled to discuss the nation's trade policy at the Economic Club of New York, at 17:00 GMT. The markets will be closely-following the President’s words for any further positive news on the issue of the US-China trade war.
  • UK’s latest employment and wages data disappointed expectations, adding to those weaker GDP and manufacturing production data from the day before. The pound, already down before the news, struggled to make back the losses from yesterday’s highs. Average weekly earnings excluding bonus printed +3.6% on a 3-month moving average basis compared to a year earlier. This was lower than +3.8% reported in the previous month and expectations for this month. What’s more, employment fell the most in 4 years, though the unemployment rate still ticked lower to 3.8% from 3.9% previously. And the more up-to-date data painted a not-so-great picture: Jobless claims rose +33K in October, easily surpassing estimates of +24.2K and the prior month’s reading of 21.1K.
  • There was good news from Germany as a closely-watched survey of institutional investors and analysts revealed their 6-month economic outlook for Germany improved sharply from the month before. At -2.1, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment index made a big leap towards the optimism level of >0 from -22.8 the month before, easily beating expectations f -13.2. The news lifted European indices after a slow start, with the German DAX index being among the outperformers with a gain 0.5% of at the time of writing.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.