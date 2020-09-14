Kiwi to test the resolve of the RBNZ

Its been a month since the August RBNZ MPS meeting (Aug 12) that delivered an extremely dovish commentary and set of policy announcements including an increase in the RBNZ’s quantitative easing (LSAP) program from $60bn to $100bn as well as extending its length from 12 months to 22 months.

September 14, 2020 11:30 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data

It also provided a discussion of four additional options for the RBNZ to provide further monetary stimulus if needed, including expanding the LSAP program, reducing the OCR below zero, a term lending scheme to banks, and the purchase of foreign assets (such as foreign government bonds).

The purchase of foreign assets is viewed as the option of last resort, despite being highly effective.

How this would work is the RBNZ would create New Zealand dollars to fund the purchase of foreign assets. Thereby putting downward pressure on the exchange rate, via increased New Zealand dollar liquidity and via the direct effect of selling New Zealand dollars. This would result in lower interest rates as well as lower exchange rate, all of which would help the RBNZ to meet its objectives of higher economic activity, inflation, and employment.

While the interest rate market has embraced the idea of negative rates, pricing in almost 50bp of cuts, and taking the OCR to -25bp by the middle of 2021, the exchange rate remains on an upward trajectory, unperturbed by the prospect that the RBNZ may resort to buying foreign assets.

Should the New Zealand exchange rates appreciation accelerate the RBNZ may need to consider making good on its threat to purchase offshore bonds sooner than it may have hoped

Technically the trend of a higher NZDUSD remains in place. After trading to the .6789 high on the 3rd of September, the NZDUSD retraced back to trend line support at .6600c before a rebound commenced, thereby keeping the bullish uptrend intact.

Providing the NZDUSD remains above the aforementioned trendline support and then trades above short term resistance at  .6710ish it would be further confirmation the NZDUSD is set to retest .6800c, along with the resolve of the RBNZ.

Kiwi to test the resolve of the RBNZ

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 14th of September 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex Forex NZD USD

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
Today 02:07 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
Today 02:04 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?
Today 01:00 PM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Triangle Breakout?
Today 12:56 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
Today 11:27 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:27 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD: Jobs Data Bolsters Range Test as RBA Rate Cut Bets Ease
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:59 AM
    USD_candlestick
    EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:54 PM
      Downward trend
      Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/JPY forecast: Japanese yen roars as global yields dip
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 03:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.