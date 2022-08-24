July housing data concludes on a mixed note; waiting on Jackson Hole

August 25, 2022 5:48 AM
13 views
multiple currencies

Last week, we summarized July’s housing data as poor.  The release of July’s housing data concluded this week with the release of New Home Sales and Pending Home Sales.  The results were mixed for the more recent data.  New Home Sales was -12.6% MoM vs -3% MoM expected and -7.1% MoM in June. This was the lowest reading since January 2016.  However, Pending Home Sales for July were not as bad at -1% MoM vs an expectation of -4% MoM and a June print of -8.9% MoM.  Although the July print was better than expected, it’s still negative and points to a slowdown in the housing market.  The poor housing data for July was primarily due to higher mortgage rates and stale housing prices, as buyers and sellers are not yet willing to budge on price. 

When will markets get the next signal for the housing market?  It could possibly be as soon as Friday when Fed Chairman Powell speaks at the Jackson Hole Symposium.  If Powell is more hawkish and expected, 10-year rates may increase and in-turn, so will mortgage rates. However, if Powell is more dovish than expected and hints at a Fed pivot, bond yields should move lower and drag mortgage rates lower as well.

How do interest rates impact financial markets?

US 10 Year Yields reached their highest level since 2011 on June 14th at 3.497%. Yields then moved lower, broke the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern on July 22nd and fell to support at 2.516%. This was just below horizontal support and the 50% retracement from the low of May 7th to the highs of July 14th.  The support held and yields reversed, negating the head and shoulders pattern. Yields have been moving higher since then and are currently trading at their highest level in nearly 2 months.  Notice the correlation coefficient between US 10 Year Yields and USD/JPY in the bottom panel.  The current correlation is +0.84.  Readings above +0.80 are considered to be strong positive correlations.  Therefore, as long as the correlation coefficient remains above +0.80, 10 Year Yields and USD/JPY should move in the same direction.

20220824 us10Y daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade Interest Rates now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

USD/JPY broke above a descending wedge on May 31st, continuing its impulsive move higher.  On July 14th the pair reached its highest level since 1998 at 139.39 before pulling back in another descending wedge. USD/JPY broke below the descending wedge on August 1st, reaching a low of 130.39 but holding support.  The next day, price traded back into the wedge and broke above it on August 17th.  Yesterday, price made a high of 137.70 as price waits for the next catalyst for more direction (Jackson Hole?).  First resistance is at the August 23rd highs of 137.70.  Above there, price can move to the highs from July 14th at 1.3939 and then the highs of September 1998 at 139.91.  However, if USD/JPY pulls back, first horizontal support is at 135.57.  Below there, price can pull back to the top downward sloping trendline of the descending wedge near 133.15, then the bottom trendline of the wedge at 132.35.

20220824 usdjpy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/JPY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

July housing data finished up this week with worse than expected New Home Sales and better than expected Pending Home Sales.  The housing data overall for the month of July has been poor, primarily due to rising interest/mortgage rates.  As a result of higher yields, USD/JPY has been moving higher as well.  Will it continue?  We may have to wait until Fed Chairman Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday to find out!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.





Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Yields USD JPY housing sector

Latest market news

View more
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Today 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Today 11:34 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM
EUR/USD holds 1.09 ahead of NFP, gold consolidates: European open
Today 06:21 AM
Credit ratings, CPI for China and US in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 03:52 AM
Oil prices bright spot in becalmed markets
Yesterday 11:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:34 AM
    Market chart
    USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:14 PM
      jobs_04
      Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 03:24 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Pound analysis: GBP/USD outlook unmoved as BoE hikes rates by 25 bps
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.