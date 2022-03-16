Is USD/CNH set for a multi-month rally?

If current (and expected) yield differentials are anything to go by, the yuan looks quite overvalued. Especially in the context of ongoing growth concerns and geopolitical risks.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 16, 2022 2:19 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Chinese yuan hit its lowest point in 3-month yesterday and volatility has been on the rise, which is noteworthy given it is a tightly controlled currency. And there have been a few driving factors behind its recent appreciation. Growth concerns which stem from Beijing’s ‘common prosperity’ at the expense of Western profits is a theme which has been present for some time. But the PBOC’s surprise decision to not cut rates further this week saw their fall, and PBOC set their reference rate below market expectations for two consecutive days. And there's also been a significant rise in covid cases resulting in lockdowns for millions of people. 

20220316onshortoffshore

And this has seen offshore yuan (CNH) traders lower than the onshore yuan (CNY) to suggest traders think further depreciation is on the cards – at least over the near-term. Furthermore, the gap between onshore and offshore was its widest in in 9-months earlier this week.

But China is also getting dragged into Russia’s geopolitical warfare, which is further weighing on growth concerns as it raises the prospects of Western sanctions aimed at China, alongside the cost of supplying military aid. But it is also worth noting that the yuan is not just rising against the dollar, as the CNY reference rate has increased against all currencies (on aggregate) over the previous 3-months.

Read our guide on the PBOC (People's Bank of China) and inflation

Have we seen a major inflection point on the yuan?

The following chart raises a couple of key point, which leans towards the potential of a multi-month rally on USD/CNH. Firstly, back in 2015 that the PBOC (People’s Bank of China) devalued the yuan which saw USD/CNH burst above 6.3 as part of its 4-year rally. In 2018 (amidst a trade war during Trump’s presidency) USD/CNH pulled back to 6.3 and, after several volatile months around that key level, rallied aggressively higher as the yuan was devalued once again.

20220316msciCGI

But notice how this time around, momentum has been very slow as USD/CNH gradually crept it way towards (but not quite to) 6.3, before rallying from that key level. On a sidenote, it is interesting that this rally began just after the Russian ruble collapsed and the West implemented harsh sanctions on Russian oligarchs and selected banks.

And this brings us to our second point. MSCI’s China growth index shares an interesting (inverted) correlation with USD/CNH. Using MSCI’s own description, the index “captures large and mid-cap securities exhibiting overall growth style characteristics across the Chinese equity markets”.

Yield differentials point towards upside potential for USD/CNH

20220316yield differentials

The blue line is a y/y % change of the MSCI China growth index (CGI) and shifted forward 3-months as it is supposedly a leading indicator for USD/CNY. The CGI troughed in the first half of 2021 and has continued to accelerate higher ahead of USD/CNY. Given that the Fed are now on an aggressive rate-hike cycle, and the CN-US 2-year yield has narrowed to its narrowest level since February 2021, we think there is reason to expect a higher USD/CNY going forward.

USD/CNH pulls back ahead of FOMC meeting

It’s 3-day rally peaked out yesterday after probing the 200-day eMA and monthly R2 pivot. Prices have since pulled back and trade in a tight range ahead of today’s FOC meeting, where the Fed are widely expected to raise rates by 25 bps. Should they disappoint with a slightly dovish / cautious hike then we’d expect USD/CNH to pull back further, in which case we’d look for evidence of support / higher low for future long setups.

20220316usdcnhCI
Related tags: CNH USD/CNH China yuan Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CNH articles

china_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
USD/CNH: Encouraging signs from China’s economy may spark deeper reversal
By:
David Scutt
September 11, 2023 06:38 AM
    china_02
    AUD/USD, USD/CNH whipsawed as PBOC cuts rates
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 15, 2023 03:16 AM
      China flag
      Does Chinese New Year affect markets?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      November 2, 2022 09:30 AM
        Research
        The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 26, 2022 12:38 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.