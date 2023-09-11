USD/CNH: Encouraging signs from China’s economy may spark deeper reversal

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:38 PM
25 views
china_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Chinese yuan looks set for its largest gain against the US dollar since March, propelled higher by better-than-expected lending data and a pledge from the People’s Bank of China to guard against one-sided FX moves, demonstrated by the bank fixing the onshore yuan at the strongest level on record relative to expectations on Monday.

Triple-whammy of factors spark USD/CNH reversal

Having come close to hitting a record low against the USD on Friday, the dollar has weakened by close to 1% today, sending USD/CNH sliding below 7.3000 at one stage.

Comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda over the weekend suggesting policy rates may increase next year got the ball rolling for most Asian currencies on Monday, sending the Japanese yen up over 1% against the dollar. That flowed through to big gains in other currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars and Chinese yuan, the common denominator being each has been hammered over the past two months.

Adding the sizeable USD/CNH reversal, China's FX self-regulatory body, led by the PBOC, announced it would resolutely fend off risks of the yuan overshooting and pledged to take actions when needed to correct one-sided and pro-cyclical activities.

Gains accelerated further after the PBOC released monetary aggregates data for August, revealing new bank loans grew by 1.36 trillion yuan, up substantially from 345.9 billion yuan a month earlier and ahead of the 1.2 trillion yuan total expected by markets.

Total Social Finance – the broadest measure of credit creation in China – also improved, growing at an annual rate of 9%, up from 8.9% in the year to July. At face value, it suggests the drip-feed of modest policy easing measures announced recently is starting to flow through to the real economy, bolstering the case for a stabilisation in activity levels.

PBOC leaning against USD strength

That may help fuel a turnaround in the USD/CNH after what’s been a tough year.

Looking at the daily chart, it’s been pretty much nothing but one-way traffic in 2023: higher. While today’s candle is impressive, pointing to the largest gain since March, USD/CNH has tended to drift higher once coercion from official and quasi-official sources in China conclude, suggesting it’s too early to tell whether this is the start of a more meaningful reversal. But given the PBOC is deliberately leaning against USD strength, following the substantial weakening in the yuan this year, downside risks for USD/CNH may be more apparent over a medium-to-longer term.

For those seeking such a move, a push back towards 7.35 would improve the risk-reward of the trade, allowing for a stop to be placed either above Friday’s high of 7.3682 or the record high of 7.3750 set last year. On the downside, buyers may emerge on dips towards 7.2700, 7.2400 and again below the 7.1400, the top of a decent support zone in the past.

cnh Sept 11

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD/CNH CNH PBOC FX

Latest market news

View more
Ampere IPO: Everything you need to know about Renault’s Ampere
Today 03:26 PM
Japanese candlestick patterns cheat sheet
Today 01:00 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 11, 2023
Today 12:33 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise in a cautious start, Tesla jumps
Today 12:13 PM
EUR/USD forecast: US CPI and ECB in focus – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 11:53 AM
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:35 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CNH articles

Market trader analysing data
AUD/USD: Price action suggests bearish sentiment nearing exhaustion point
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:44 AM
    japan_08
    USD/JPY saw a lively start at the Tokyo open, USD/CNH breaks out
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 8, 2023 01:38 AM
      gold_09
      Gold stabilises around support, USD/CNH hints at breakout: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 7, 2023 10:37 PM
        Close up of USD vs China currency bank notes
        USD/JPY, USD/CNH: a chart every rate sensitive asset should be watching right now
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 30, 2023 04:44 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.