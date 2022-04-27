Iron ore feels the weight of demand concerns

Today we look at the ore cash market chart after it broke a key level of support on Monday.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 27, 2022 1:37 PM
China flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Commodities were under heavy selling pressure at the beginning of the week due to demand concerns stemming from lockdowns in China. It has also weighed on global equity markets as investors are pricing in slower global growth.

Iron ore didn’t escape the volatility and it fell as much as -11% on Monday as it tracked Chinese stainless steel futures lower. However, on Tuesday the government vowed to support the economy which allowed iron ore to recoup much of Monday’s losses.

With prices hovering below a key level of resistance it could be make or break for iron ore. The market now needs to decide whether it can continue its uptrend or retrace further from its 10-month high, set earlier this month.

 

20220427ironOreD12

Iron ore is within an uptrend on the daily chart, although it is currently retracing against that trend. If it reverts to the bullish trendline form the November low it could be headed towards 760 – 780 (depending on how quickly it tries to get there).

On Monday prices broke beneath 883.2 support and confirmed a double top pattern. If successful, the double top projects a target around 813. However, 883.2 remains an important level to monitor as prices tried to retest it yesterday.

A break above 883.2 resistance invalidates the double top pattern. Traders could then wait to see if it is then respected as support before considering long opportunities.

 

20220427ironOreH1

On the hourly chart we can see yesterday’s high respected a 38.2% Fibonacci level, just below 883.2 resistance. Bullish momentum of yesterday’s rally is also softer which shows momentum is weakening, and prices are coiling up within a potential rising wedge pattern.

We are now looking for evidence of a bearish reversal pattern around (or below) nearby resistance levels. A break beneath 856 could assume bearish continuation and brings the doble top target around 813 back into focus, with support levels around 780 and 800 also making potential targets for bears.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Iron Ore China

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
Today 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
Today 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
Today 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
Today 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
Today 01:53 AM
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
Yesterday 11:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

united_kingdom_03
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 11:30 AM
    crypto_03
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q2 2024 Earnings Preview
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 02:46 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Forecast: Inventories drop, Geo tensions Rise, and USOIL Bounces
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Yesterday 10:00 AM
        japan_03
        USDJPY Forecast: Anticipations for a Fed Rate Cut vs a BOJ Rate Hike
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        July 17, 2024 09:15 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.