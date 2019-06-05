﻿

House builders lead FTSE higher

Two volatile trading days into the week and the FTSE seems to have come up for a bit of air. The positive impetus came from a stronger close on Wall Street after comments from the Federal Reserve which the market interpreted as a signal of an imminent rate cut.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 5, 2019 3:19 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Two volatile trading days into the week and the FTSE seems to have come up for a bit of air.  The positive impetus came from a stronger close on Wall Street after comments from the Federal Reserve which the market interpreted as a signal of an imminent rate cut.

The forward market in currencies is now pricing in potentially as many as three interest rate cuts this year which may be slightly optimistic given that the US economy is currently fairly stable. Domestic indicators are showing GDP growth of 3.2%, up from last year when it was 2.6%. Despite calls from President Trump for the Fed to start cutting rates more than one increase may be a bit of an overkill.

In London, house builders and home improvement companies are leading the FTSE higher, as are airlines and travel companies. Shares in Anglo-US cruise operator Carnival were in demand ahead of a dividend payout next week but this could end up short lived now that the US has banned cruises from the US to Cuba, a punitive move for Cuba’s support of the regime in Venezuela.

Sterling in limbo ahead of leadership contest

The Tory leadership contest is keeping sterling in a tight range although the currency did nudge higher this morning. With 12 candidates currently in the running there is a range of policies on the table but it seems unlikely that the party will chose a conciliatory figure given that this was one of the main criticisms made against Theresa May.
Related tags: Indices Shares market UK 100 Sterling

Latest market news

View more
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Today 04:42 AM
Fed must commit to finishing the inflation fight to prevent gold upside
Today 01:38 AM
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
Yesterday 10:07 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hot US inflation and rising oil prices support dollar
Yesterday 04:28 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY in Play Ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Market trader analysing data
EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
      stocks_01
      FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 7, 2024 12:00 PM
        Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 6, 2024 07:50 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.