Global Stock Indices slide as Delta variant China and Crude Oil weight on markets USDCAD higher

With the large selloff in global stock market indices today, traders may turn cautious on risk.

July 20, 2021 12:22 AM

Global Stock Indices slide as Delta variant, China, and Crude Oil weight on markets; USD/CAD higher

The S&P 500, Russell 2000, Dow Jones Industrial Average, German Dax, UK FTSE 100, and the Hang Seng Index are all down 2%-3% on the day after a surge in coronavirus cases related to the Delta variant.  As the excitement around the “2020” Olympic Games increase, unfortunately so do the number of coronavirus cases in Tokyo.  The host city is under State of Emergency until mid-August as the Games draw nearer.  In addition, other areas in Asia are also dealing with an increase in the number of cases, such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.  However, it isn’t just Asia.  European countries such as Spain and Portugal are also experiencing a rise in the number of daily cases.  Also, in the UK, it’s Freedom Day! Today all restrictions have been lifted in the UK, despite warnings from scientists and a growing number of cases.   The Olympics and Freedom Day will be watched to see if they turn into super-spreaders.  Stock markets are becoming increasingly concerned about in the spreading of variants.

How does the stock market work?

S&P 500 breaking below long-term rising wedge


Source: Tradingview.com, City Index

But it’s not just the coronavirus that is weighing on the markets.  Joe Biden has accused China of either carrying out cyber-attackers or aiding Nationals in the carrying out cyber-attacks around the world.  In particular, the US government called out a hack on Microsoft Exchange.  This further sours a tumultuous relationship between the 2 countries as more “consequences” are expected. This is also causing a drag on stock markets.

DJIA gaps lower; range of nearly 1000 points on the day; break of 33271 targets 31625


Source: Tradingview.com, City Index

Over the weekend OPEC+ agreed to an increase in the supply of oil by 400,000 barrels per day.  As opposed to previous recent agreements that were short-term in nature, this agreement is expected to run through September 2022.  OPEC+ still has a long way to go before supply returns to pre-Covid levels but this long-term agreement is a step in the right direction.  As a result, at the time of this writing, WTI Crude Oil is down over -7.5%.

German Dax down nearly -3% below rising wedge and ascending channel


Source: Tradingview.com, City Index

All these factors are weighting on global stock markets.  And with the risk-off in stocks and commodities, it also means a selloff in commodity currencies.  USD/CAD has already  broken about the April 21st highs (the BOC surprise taper meeting)  at 1.2654.  On a 240-minute timeframe, the RSI is in overbought territory and the range appears extended.  Bulls will be looking for dips towards 1.2654 to buy, with targets near horizontal resistance at 1.2880 and 1.2990.  Bears will be looking for “Turnaround Tuesday”, hoping to sell the pair and look for a move back to the 1.2600 area.

USD/CAD


Source: Tradingview.com, City Index

With the large selloff in global stock market indices today, traders may turn cautious on risk.  However, “Turnaround Tuesday” is always a possibility, as markets seem a bit stretched today.  But with stocks lower, commodities lower, and an expectation of more sanctions to come on China (which, by the way, economic data show China’s economy may have peaked),  traders will be watching USD/CAD to help determining risk-on/risk-off moves!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Indices Coronavirus China OPEC Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
Today 02:15 AM
US dollar extends losses on dovish Powell comments: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:56 PM
Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
Yesterday 07:50 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI briefly rises above $80
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rebounds ahead of Powell's testimony
Yesterday 01:16 PM
Gold analysis: Fresh record in sight as focus turns to Powell, data
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 07:50 PM
    Research
    FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 5, 2024 12:00 PM
      Research
      NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 28, 2024 02:14 AM
        stocks_04
        S&P 500, DJIA Analysis: The Definitive Guide to the Stock Market’s Performance on “Leap Day”
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 27, 2024 01:52 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.