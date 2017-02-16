gbpnzd in focus ahead of retail sales from nz uk 2686772017

As we approach the end of an eventful week, things are starting to unwind and the economic calendar is beginning to look empty. The only […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 17, 2017 5:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As we approach the end of an eventful week, things are starting to unwind and the economic calendar is beginning to look empty. The only notable market-moving data left for this week are retail sales from New Zealand (tonight) and Britain (tomorrow). Consequently, the GBP/NZD will be in focus. This volatile pair rallied sharply last week when the RBNZ signalled it won’t be cutting interest rates for a long time. But soft UK inflation and wages data has weighed on this pair this week, causing it to remain within its established range. Will the retail sales data from the two nations cause it to make a more decisive move at the end of this week? Time will tell. But the headline New Zealand retail sales are expected to come in at 1.1% quarter-on-quarter in Q4 versus 0.9% in Q3. Core sales are seen rising 0.9% on the quarter compared to 0.3% previously. Meanwhile UK retail sales are seen rebounding 1.0% in January after an unexpected 1.9% drop in December.

From a technical perspective, the long-term bias remains finely in balance for the GBP/NZD. But we have seen a few bullish signs of late, not least that big bullish engulfing candle on February 7, which preceded the rally to the 1.7450-85 resistance area last week. What’s more, there is also a bullish engulfing candle on the weekly time frame, too (see the inset). But because of the slightly weaker UK data this week, the buyers have not exerted further buying pressure on this pair, so there hasn’t been any follow-through. It could be that this group of market participants are waiting for a deeper pullback to go long again, or perhaps a break above the resistance range. One key support level to watch is around 1.7125, which was the last short-term resistance prior to last week’s rally. Once resistance, this level could be the new support to watch. If price does not get to this level before it takes off to move above the 1.7450-85 range, then the bulls who are currently on the side-lines may consider trading the breakout. However, if the low from last week gives way then this will invalidate our short-term bullish view.

17.02.16 gbpnzd

Related tags: Forex GBPNZD Technical Analysis trading

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.