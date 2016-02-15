gbpnzd could drop significantly as boe rbnz policy divergence grows 2650902016

This week’s sheer number of top-tier economic data from the UK economy means the focus will be on sterling, which has been pounded recently because […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 16, 2016 6:01 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

This week’s sheer number of top-tier economic data from the UK economy means the focus will be on sterling, which has been pounded recently because of receding expectations about a Bank of England rate rise this year. In fact, as my colleague Matt Weller reported earlier, contrary to economists’ expectations of a rate rise, traders have actually started to expect a rate cut as the more likely scenario. Their conviction is only likely to grow should this week’s UK macroeconomic data disappoint expectations. Indeed, given the current sentiment and the so-called “Brexit” risks, it would probably require some significantly stronger data to change the market’s perception, which appears unlikely. So, while there is a possibility for a respite in the selling pressure, things could go from bad to worse for the pound, especially against currencies where the central bank is more hawkish, such the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Both the RBA and RBNZ appear content with the recent weakness of their respective currencies and also the current level of interest rates. In New Zeeland, interest rates are significantly higher at 2.5% than most other developed nations. The GBP/NZD could therefore weaken a lot further over the long term outlook if the disparity between the RBNZ and BoE’s policies grow. In the very short-term outlook, the GBP/NZD could also suffer if (1) UK’s data disappoints and/or (2) macro pointers from New Zealand beat expectations this week. Otherwise, a short-term relief rally could be on the cards.

  • This week’s key UK data include:

o   Tuesday: CPI (09:30 GMT)

o   Wednesday: average hourly earnings, claimant count, unemployment rate (09:30 GMT)

o   Friday: retail sales (09:30 GMT)

  • From New Zealand, the main data releases this week include:

o   Tonight: retail sales (21:45 GMT)

o   Tuesday: quarterly inflation expectations (2:00 GMT), GDT price index (Tentative)

o   Wednesday: PPI input & output (21:45 GMT)

From a technical point of view, the outlook for the GBP/NZD looks bearish as things stand. The volatile currency cross currently resides inside a bearish channel and is also below both its 50- and 200-day moving averages, which are now in the “wrong” order. The only potential bullish technical indication is the positive divergence on the RSI, which has formed a higher low when the GBP/NZD was unable to break below its long-term 50% retracement level and the December 2015 low of 2.1500 last week. This suggests that the selling pressure has been weakening in recent days, which is not a major surprise ahead of this week’s data from both the UK and New Zealand economies. But despite the bullish divergence, the RSI is holding below its own bearish trend line. So, one should not read too much into this indicator on this occasion.

In the event of a break below the 2.1500 support level, there are not much further short-term reference points seen until 2.1000, which was formerly resistance.  So, there’s scope for a sharp drop in the GBP/NZD this week. Below 2.1000, the next potential bearish target could be the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the entire 2013-15 upswing, at 2.0575, or even the lower trend of the bearish channel and psychological at 2.0000.

On the other hand, a decisive break above the resistance trend of the bearish channel and the 50-day moving around 2.0230 could pave the way for a sharp rally. The GBP/NZD’s next move above 2.0230 would then depend on what it will do around the key resistance area between 2.2300 and 2.24500. But as things stand, the more likely outcome is a breakdown than a breakout.

16.02.15 gbpnzd

Related tags: Forex GBPNZD trading

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.