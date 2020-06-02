FTSE nudges higher

A turnaround in manufacturing stocks, particularly those supplying parts for the aviation industry, is helping lift the FTSE in a morning that is otherwise marked by trade that is slower than usual.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 2, 2020 3:19 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

A turnaround in manufacturing stocks, particularly those supplying parts for the aviation industry, is helping lift the FTSE in a morning that is otherwise marked by trade that is slower than usual.

The two top gainers are aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls Royce and aircraft parts maker Meggitt, which is set to be delisted from the FTSE 100 after its shares crashed during the pandemic. The reopening of European borders and the start of the summer travel season is helping the two firms as are calls to remove the controversial two week quarantine on travellers coming into Britain which is threatening to annihilate Britons’ travel this summer.  

European stock markets are holding up surprisingly well given the underlying economic damage left behind by the virus. France expects its economy to shrink 11% this year and yet the CAC is trading close to 1.4% higher this morning as the reopening is capturing investors’ focus.

The DAX has also turned around to trade 3.3% higher after trading in the red for three consecutive sessions. Lufthansa played a major factor in both the decline of the index and this morning the turnaround was triggered by the German airline finally agreeing to €9bn bailout.

The turmoil in the US doesn’t seem to be affecting European stocks despite support rallies in London and Berlin but US investors will watch closely to see if President Trump decides to call in the military to quell protests.

Speculative trading in the oil sector is yet again moving to fever pitch as investors bet on OPEC and Russia agreeing to a new round of production cuts next week. Though this is far from given, Brent crude is nevertheless trading 2.5% higher while WTI is following closely with a 2.3% increase.

Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
Today 12:00 PM
Bad Economic News is Once Again Bad Bitcoin News - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (August 3 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
Yesterday 04:45 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 07:17 AM
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
Yesterday 04:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

recession_04
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:18 AM
    Wall_street_sign
    GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 1, 2024 11:08 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 1, 2024 05:00 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 outlook: BoE stresses caution after first cut since pandemic
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 1, 2024 12:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.