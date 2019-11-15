FTSE bounces on signs of Sino US resolution

The whiplash from the commentary around the Sino-US trade talks is yet again moving the markets this morning with Asian stocks bouncing higher after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow indicated that a trade deal with China is within reach.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 15, 2019 5:09 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The whiplash from the commentary around the Sino-US trade talks is yet again moving the markets this morning with Asian stocks bouncing higher after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow indicated that a trade deal with China is within reach. The optimism could potentially last until the next President Trump tweet but for the moment London shares are duly following suit.

Those with a significant exposure to Chinese markets such as miners have gained the most while hotel chain owner Whitbread also rallied, climbing to the top of the index.

BT hammered by Corbyn’s broadband promise

It has been a tumultuous morning for BT, courtesy of Jeremy Corbyn. The Labour leader’s promise to nationalise parts of the telecom provider and bring in free broadband for everybody if he wins the December election triggered panicked selling of the telecom’s shares causing a 3.6% slump. However investors quickly dismissed it as an unlikely scenario given that Labour is trailing significantly behind the Conservatives according to polls – or maybe it was Boris Johnson’s response calling the plans “crackpot” - and the share bounced back to trade only 0.23% lower.

Brent crude slips on speculative selloff

Brent crude is down 0.69% this morning as traders attack the key $62 level in what seems more of a speculative play rather than a move based on fundamentals, although fundamentals are also providing a reason for investors to cut back their positions. Key Western markets remain slightly oversupplied and OPEC producers are talking about avoiding any deeper cuts when they meet in Vienna early in December.

Related tags: Indices Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD Forecast: Hawkish RBA Cut Keeps Aussie Dollar Bulls in Play
Today 04:17 AM
RBNZ Preview: Rate Guidance Key to NZD/USD Direction as 50bp Cut Looms
Today 01:10 AM
USD/CAD holds support heading into CPI, but 1.40 remains achievable
Today 12:17 AM
USD/JPY bears eye break of 151 as GDP bolsters hawkish-BOJ bets
Yesterday 09:10 PM
Gold outlook: XAU/USD’s haven appeal recedes
Yesterday 04:15 PM
EURUSD, Nasdaq Outlook: Double Tops or Rallies Ahead?
Yesterday 01:07 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 01:03 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 01:33 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 13, 2025 11:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.