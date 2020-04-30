Forex Report EURUSD Hits 2Week High as ECB Holds On Rates

Overnight, the ICE Dollar Index fell for a fifth straight session...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 1, 2020 7:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Forex Report: EURUSD Hits 2-Week High as ECB Holds On Rates

Overnight, the U.S. dollar weakened further against its major peers, with the ICE Dollar Index dropping 0.5% on day to 99.04, down for a fifth straight session.

EUR/USD advanced 0.6% to a two-week high of 1.0941. The European Central Bank kept its key interest rates unchanged as expected. 

Further, the central bank reduced the interest rate on TLTRO (longer-term refinancing operations, loans that ECB provides to European banks) to 50 basis points below the average interest rate on the Eurosystem's main refinancing operations.

Meanwhile, official data showed that the eurozone's economy contracted 3.8% on year in the first quarter (-3.4% expected), while jobless rate edged up to 7.4% in March (7.8% expected) from 7.3% in February. Also, CPI grew 0.4% on year in April (+0.1% expected).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


GBP/USD climbed 0.9% to 1.2574.

USD/JPY gained 0.5% to 107.24, snapping a six-day decline.

USD/CAD rebounded 0.6% to 1.3966. Government data showed that Canada's GDP was flat on month in February (+0.2% expected).

Other commodity-linked currencies also retreated against the greenback. AUD/USD sank 1.1% to 0.6484 and NZD/USD dipped 0.5% to 0.6105.

China's official Manufacturing PMI fell to 50.8 in April (51.0 expected), while non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 53.2 (52.5 estimated).

Related tags: Dollar Forex EUR

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
February 4, 2024 07:00 AM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:32 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Today 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
Yesterday 11:44 PM
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of NFP, US dollar on the ropes
Yesterday 10:27 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
Yesterday 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 26, 2024 03:00 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 18, 2024 05:19 AM
        united_states_01
        Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 12, 2024 05:21 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.