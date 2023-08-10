EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 4:28 PM
49 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 19.4 points (0.26%) and currently trades at 7,357.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 269.32 points (0.84%) and currently trades at 32,473.65
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -29.76 points (-0.15%) and currently trades at 19,216.27
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -16.51 points (-0.13%) and currently trades at 13,154.10

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 43 points (0.57%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,630.30
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 36 points (0.83%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,353.33
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 101 points (0.64%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,953.58

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 149 points (0.42%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 19.75 points (0.44%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 74.25 points (0.49%)

 

20230810indices

 

The day has finally rolled around for today’s US inflation report, which likely has the power to sway the Fed’s next interest rate decision. Understandably, rising energy prices of the past few weeks has many concerned over a second wave of inflation, and the ‘basing effect’ also has many on guard for a hotter inflation print today. The contrarian in me now wonders whether there maybe disappointment, which could weigh on the US dollar and yields whilst providing a mini risk-on rally for US indices, gold and commodity pairs such as AUD/USD and NZD/USD (although the US dollar would likely be lower against all major markets if inflation came in surprisingly soft).

The consensus estimate for CPI is for it to rise to 3.3% y/y from 3.0% prior. This is partly because prices have declined for 12 consecutive months since the peak, so it would need to decelerate quite fast to not slow its pace of disinflation. However, oil has surged over 25% in recent weeks and natural gas is up over 50% from its lows, so inflationary forces are building which are due to seep into headline inflation figures in coming weeks or months. Core CPI is the key gauge to watch and is expected to remain at the high level of 4.8% y/y and 0.2% m/m. Any uptick on either the annual or monthly metric could boost the US dollar as traders price in another hike for the Fed's September meeting. But with so many people expecting higher inflation, anything short of that outcome could see markets breathe a sigh of relief and weigh on the US dollar, sparking a mini risk-on rally.

It is worth noting that 1-day implied volatility levels for FX majors have blown out relative to their 20-day average, particularly for USD/CHF, USD/CAD, and EUR/USD which are around twice the usual level. This suggests that markets are expecting a volatile reaction to the inflation report, with the potential for significant moves in the US dollar and other currencies.

 

20230810forex

 

Gold 1-hour chart:

Gold hasn’t played well with my earlier bias this week, which was looking for a base above 1935 or 1930 at a push. It has traded lower for three consecutive days, and now with a day or two’s daily range from testing the key level of 1900. Whilst a strong print could knock gold down towards (or even to) 1900, a weak inflation report could see bears capitulate around these cycle lows.

The 1-hour chart remains within an established downtrend, which means bears need a hot inflation print to justify their recent shorts. Volumes have risen during the three recent legs lower, and the latest swings lower have been accompanied with negative delta tick volume (higher bearish volume and bullish) which leaves these bears vulnerable to short covering if the data does not go their way.

The Asian high met resistance at the weekly S1 pivot and daily pivot point, so the 1920.43 – 1921.56 zone could be a pivotal level (bears could seek to fade into it, or cover and switch to longs if we break above it with enough conviction).

20230810goldCI

 

 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart:

Price action on the EUR/USD daily chart has been choppy these past few days, but I stand by my earlier assumption that the decline from the July high needs a technical bounce higher (at a minimum). Despite the choppiness, prices have mostly held above a weekly VPOC, allowing a bullish RSI divergence to form ahead of a higher low (HL) on the 1-hour chart.

The Asian session formed a high around the weekly pivot point and momentum is trying to turn higher ahead of the European open, making the 1.0988 – 1.1000 area an important (and likely) pivotal zone this coming session. Clearly, we’d need a softer-than-expected inflation report to get a rally on EUR/USD (and gold) started, but with markets positioned for hot inflation already then perhaps it is not such a crazy expectation. And until we see a decisive break below 1.0900, I’ll stick to my contrarian guns and assume this market wants to trade higher. And whether today’s CPI report will be the catalyst or not remains to be seen.

20230810eurusdCI

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD European Open XAU/USD

Latest market news

View more
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
Today 04:10 AM
USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
Yesterday 11:42 PM
Oil at new highs, Nasdaq and Banks down again
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI hits new 2023 high
Yesterday 03:57 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 01:58 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 9, 2023
Yesterday 12:10 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 06:28 AM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:10 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:42 PM
        Energy
        Crude oil outlook: WTI hits new 2023 high
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 03:57 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.