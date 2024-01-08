EUR/USD Forecast: US Dollar Falls on Fading Inflation Expectations

Given the quiet economic calendar, EUR/USD may consolidate with a slight bullish bias over the next couple of days ahead US CPI and PPI.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Tuesday 4:03 AM
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/USD Key Points

  • US Consumer Inflation Expectations continue to fall, boosting the market-implied odds of a Fed rate cut in March.
  • EUR/USD has established a key short-term support level at 1.0875.
  • Given the quiet economic calendar, EUR/USD may consolidate with a slight bullish bias over the next couple of days ahead US CPI and PPI.

EUR/USD Fundamental Analysis

After Friday’s NFP- and ISM-induced volatility, forex traders are catching their breath to start the new trading week. The economic calendar is essentially barren, though we did see the latest Survey of Consumer Expectations from the New York Fed this morning.

Mirroring other recent readings on price pressures, consumer expectations for inflation continue to fall, with median 1-year inflation expectations falling to just 3.0%, the lowest level for this reading since January 2021. Meanwhile, 3- and 5-year inflation expectations also dropped to 2.6% and 2.5% respectively.

While far from a top-tier release, especially with both the headline CPI and PPI reports scheduled for later this week, this report increases the odds that the Fed will cut interest rates in March at the margin. Not surprisingly, we’ve seen the market-implied odds of a such a move tick up toward 70% in the wake of the release per the CME’s FedWatch tool, though traders still have much to play for heading through the latter half of the week and beyond:

CME_fedwatch_MARCH_rate_CUT_odds_fed_01082024

Source: CME FedWatch

Euro Technical Analysis – EUR/USD Daily Chart

EURUSD_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_01082024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Keying in on the world’s most widely-traded currency pair, EUR/USD dropped as low as 1.0875 in the aftermath of Friday’s NFP report before recovering to finish the day flat. That low, along with the confluence of the rising 50-day EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, means 1.0875 will be a key support level to watch this week.

So far this week, EUR/USD is in rally mode, approaching the psychologically-significant 1.1000 level as we got to press. With little in the way of major economic data until the second half of the week, I wouldn’t be surprised to see EUR/USD generally consolidate with a slight bullish bias over the next couple of days before volatility potentially picks up around the release of the US CPI and PPI reports on Thursday and Friday.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR USD Forex Inflation Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Tests 47K Ahead of Likely Bitcoin ETF Approval
Today 07:51 PM
Gold outlook still positive despite slow start
Today 03:30 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX steady, Boeing tumbles
Today 02:11 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Currency pair of the week – January 8, 2024
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:38 AM
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
January 5, 2024 08:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:38 AM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 5, 2024 11:30 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 4, 2024 08:45 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD analysis: Will the dollar resume lower with key data on tap?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 3, 2024 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.