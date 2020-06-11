Eurostoxx 50 extended rebound is fading

In the euro zone, Eurogroup finance ministers will meet to discuss the European Commission's recovery plan.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 11, 2020 1:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Eurostoxx 50 extended rebound is fading

In the euro zone, Eurogroup finance ministers will meet to discuss the European Commission's recovery plan. While central banks are well on the move all over the world, this crisis also requires appropriate responses from the States.

The current president, Mario Centeno created a surprise on Tuesday when he announced that he would be stepping down next week.

Mario Centeno has chaired since January 2018 the Eurogroup, the meeting of the Finance Ministers of the nineteen Member States of the euro area.

From a chartist’s point of view, the Eurostoxx 50’ extended rebound is fading. Prices fell back within the short term bullish channel. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is reversing down from its overbought territory. Readers may want to consider opening short positions below the resistance at 3395 with 3109 and 3097 as targets. Alternatively, a push above 3395 would call for a new up leg towards 3630.  

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Eurostoxx 50 Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Can Bitcoin and Ether Break Overhead Resistance? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 13 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
July 12, 2024 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
July 12, 2024 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
July 12, 2024 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Eurostoxx 50 articles

EuroStoxx 50 trading guide: constituents, market hours and how to trade
By:
October 26, 2021 02:41 PM
    Germany flag
    How will German elections impact the Eurostoxx 50? Three scenarios to watch
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    September 15, 2021 09:38 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, Euro Stoxx
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      August 26, 2021 02:34 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        European Open: Delta Weighs on Asian Equities, STOXX 50 Eyes New High
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 6, 2021 12:50 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.