Dollar and stocks bide time ahead of busy next week

It has been a rather quiet week so far in the FX markets with the majors continuing to consolidate as investors try to make up their minds in terms of direction for the dollar.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 15, 2018 7:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It has been a rather quiet week so far in the FX markets with the majors continuing to consolidate as investors try to make up their minds in terms of direction for the dollar. The greenback has been able to hold its own relatively well against the Canadian dollar but has fallen against all the other major currencies this week, with Japanese yen – the perceived safe haven currency – performing the best amid weakness in the stock markets, owing to concerns over a US-led potential trade war, among other things. The dollar has managed to come back against most currencies this morning, but it is far too early to make anything of it. Meanwhile shares on Wall Street closed down for the third consecutive day on Wednesday and the weakness has persisted with European indices giving up their earlier gains to turn red this morning. The UK’s FTSE 100 was still clinging onto a small gain when this report was written. It was finding mild support from weakness in the pound, which fell on headlines that Russia was going to retaliate and expel British diplomats. This comes in response to the UK’s decision to oust Russian diplomats after Moscow refused to explain how a nerve agent was used on a former spy and his daughter in the UK. Overall, the weakness in the global stock markets are mild and with the Nasdaq hitting a new record high earlier this week, investors aren’t in a full-blown panic mode…yet. The recent updates from the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and today the Swiss National Bank have all been somewhat more dovish than expected, while recent data in the US has been mixed, helping to push back expectations of aggressive rate hikes slightly. As a result, market participants have been unwilling to commit in one or the other direction for the dollar.

Not an awful lot left for this week

Investors, who have been waiting to see clear changes in economic conditions before committing themselves in a particular direction, may have to wait a little longer.  This week’s key event was those inflation numbers from the US and as it turned out they were bang in line with expectations and the dollar weakened slightly even if headline CPI rose to 2.2% year-over-year from 2.1% previously. The dollar’s losses accelerated yesterday on news retail sales contracted for the third consecutive month, this time falling 0.1% month-over-month in February, while core sales grew less than expected. So, while employment continues to top expectations, it looks like the other parts of the US economy are not doing as well and this may well be reflected in first quarter GDP growing less than expected. There is not an awful lot to look forward to for the remainder of this week. We will have the latest weekly unemployment claims and the Empire State and Philly Fed manufacturing indices today, ahead of a second-tier data dump on Friday, which will include the latest figures on building permits, housing starts, industrial production and UoM consumer sentiment index.

Lots to look forward to next week

Next week promises to be much better in terms of top-tier data releases. From the UK, we will have CPI, wages and retail sales data all to look forward to ahead of the Bank of England’s policy decision on Thursday lunchtime. Ahead of that, both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will have made their policy decisions on Wednesday. The Fed is almost certain to raise interest rates another 25 basis points. However it will all be about the FOMC’s outlook for interest rates further into 2018 and beyond, which will be the main focal point for the markets. If recent data have helped to diminish policy makers’ urgency for higher interest rates then this could put further downward pressure on the dollar. However, if the Fed turns out to be more in favour of higher interest rates, perhaps because of expectations that high levels of employment may lead to higher wages and therefore higher inflation in the future, then this could be the trigger for a buck rally, and a possible sell-off for the majors. In addition to these central bank meetings, and UK data, we will also have important macro pointers from Australia in terms of jobs numbers on Thursday. Eurozone PMIs will also be published on Thursday, ahead of Canadian CPI on Friday. So, there’s a lot to look forward to next week, and hopefully, the markets will make up their minds in terms of direction.


Related tags: Dollar

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.