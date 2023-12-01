British Pound Analysis: Will GBP/USD’s Imminent Golden Cross Take it Above 1.2725?

GBP/USD is soaring on expectations of aggressive Fed rate cuts in 2024, despite Fed Chairman Powell’s protestations...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Saturday 7:23 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

GBP/USD Key Points

  • GBP/USD is soaring on expectations of aggressive Fed rate cuts in 2024, despite Fed Chairman Powell’s protestations.
  • An imminent “golden cross of the 50-day EMA above the 200-day EMA marks a shift to a bullish longer-term trend.
  • The pair is testing resistance near 1.2725, with the next resistance level looming up near 1.2900.

GBP/USD Fundamental Analysis

It’s been a relatively quiet week for UK economic data, but developments on the other side of the Atlantic have more than made up for it. The big turning point was on Tuesday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller noted that the central bank could start cutting interest rates in “several months” if inflation data continued to moderate. This was the first time a core Fed official formally acknowledged the possibility of rate cuts, let alone setting out a specific, relatively rapid timeline.

In his speeches earlier today, Fed Chairman Powell attempted to walk that back, stating "It would be premature to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to speculate on when policy might ease. We are prepared to tighten policy further if it becomes appropriate to do so." However, markets are not buying the token attempt at hawkish talk, with Fed Funds Futures traders now pricing in a 2-in-3 chance of a rate cut in the Fed’s March meeting per CME FedWatch:

cme_fedwatch_rate_hike_odds_fed_12012023

Source: CME FedWatch

Looking a bit further out, traders have tacked on a full 50bps of projected 2024 rate cuts this week alone, underscoring the big dovish shift in markets. Not surprisingly, the US Dollar has sold off aggressively this week, losing more than -1% against all of its major rivals outside of the euro.

British Pound Technical Analysis – GBP/USD Daily Chart

britiSH_POUND_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_GBPUSD_FOREX_CHART_20231201

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Keying in on GBP/USD, cable is recovering from yesterday’s pullback to retest its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2725. At the same time, the 50-day EMA is about to cross back above the 200-day EMA, creating a classic “golden cross,” that marks a shift in the longer-term trend from bearish to bullish.

Looking ahead, bulls will want to see a clean break above 1.2725 to opend the door for a continuation toward the August highs near 1.2800, with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the July-October pullback near 1.2900 marking the next clear level of resistance after that. If we do see a bearish reversal off 1.2725 resistance, the first logical support level to watch will be this week’s low near 1.2600

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
New all-time highs for the Dow and gold
Today 08:28 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks look cautiously to Fed Chair Powell's appearance
Today 02:15 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:59 AM
Nonfarm payroll, ISM, BOC and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead – Dec 1, 2023
Today 06:08 AM
EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD, AUD JPY: Softer US dollar has the Aussie looking constructive against the crosses
Today 05:43 AM
AUD monthly wrap: December 2023
Today 03:59 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

germany_03
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
November 28, 2023 08:36 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD bulls eye move to 1.27: European open – Nov 27, 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 27, 2023 04:38 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD outlook: Cable climbs to 1.26 handle
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 24, 2023 04:50 PM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        GBP/USD analysis: Cable rebounds on strong PMI data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 23, 2023 12:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.