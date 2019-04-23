AU CPI in focus

Low inflation in recent years has resulted in several central banks missing their inflation target, on the downside. Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal published an article highlighting potential scenarios that might result in the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates.

April 23, 2019 2:00 PM

Low inflation in recent years has resulted in several central banks missing their inflation target, on the downside. Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal published an article highlighting potential scenarios that might result in the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. While the article stressed that a rate cut is not imminent, it did note comments made last week by Dallas Fed President, Robert Kaplan who said that inflation running persistently around 1.5% or lower is “something I’m going to certainly take into account” when setting rates.

Last week in New Zealand, more evidence of low inflation, with headline inflation for Q1 2019 printing at +0.1%, a large miss relative to the consensus forecast of +0.3%. Year on year inflation fell to +1.5%, a -40bp deceleration in annual terms, which has left the market pricing in a 55% chance of the RBNZ cutting interest rates at its next meeting on May 8th.

Tomorrow, its Australia’s turn with Q1 CPI expected to rise by just 0.2%, resulting in year on year inflation falling to 1.5% from 1.8%. A 10% fall in fuel prices over the quarter, will be the main drag on prices. The drought which I witnessed first-hand while travelling through country NSW last week, should see food prices rise.

Core inflation, the RBA’s preferred measure is expected to rise by 0.4%, which would see the year on year rate fall to 1.6%. This would mark the 13th consecutive quarter that year on year core inflation has fallen short of the bottom of the RBA’s 2-3% target range. After breaking above a 12 month down trend resistance line two weeks ago at .7150, further upside progress for the AUDUSD was firmly capped by a higher layer of resistance around .7200/20. Since then, the AUDUD has fallen back towards the middle of its .7200/20 - .7000c/.6980 range. After testing and rejecting the top of the range, the risk tomorrow appears to be for a softer than expected CPI number and a test of range lows. Whether a range break then develops for the AUDUSD remains to be seen.

AU USD Daily Graph

Low inflation in recent years has resulted in several central banks missing their inflation target, on the downside. Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal published an article highlighting potential scenarios that might result in the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. While the article stressed that a rate cut is not imminent, it did note comments made last week by Dallas Fed President, Robert Kaplan who said that inflation running persistently around 1.5% or lower is “something I’m going to certainly take into account” when setting rates.

Last week in New Zealand, more evidence of low inflation, with headline inflation for Q1 2019 printing at +0.1%, a large miss relative to the consensus forecast of +0.3%. Year on year inflation fell to +1.5%, a -40bp deceleration in annual terms, which has left the market pricing in a 55% chance of the RBNZ cutting interest rates at its next meeting on May 8th.

Tomorrow, its Australia’s turn with Q1 CPI expected to rise by just 0.2%, resulting in year on year inflation falling to 1.5% from 1.8%. A 10% fall in fuel prices over the quarter, will be the main drag on prices. The drought which I witnessed first-hand while travelling through country NSW last week, should see food prices rise.

Core inflation, the RBA’s preferred measure is expected to rise by 0.4%, which would see the year on year rate fall to 1.6%. This would mark the 13th consecutive quarter that year on year core inflation has fallen short of the bottom of the RBA’s 2-3% target range.

After breaking above a 12 month down trend resistance line two weeks ago at .7150, further upside progress for the AUDUSD was firmly capped by a higher layer of resistance around .7200/20. Since then, the AUDUD has fallen back towards the middle of its .7200/20 - .7000c/.6980 range. After testing and rejecting the top of the range, the risk tomorrow appears to be for a softer than expected CPI number and a test of range lows. Whether a range break then develops for the AUDUSD remains to be seen.

Related tags: Indices Interest rates Australia

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.