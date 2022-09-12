﻿

ASX200 Afternoon Report September 12th 2022

The ASX200 trades 71 points higher at 6965 at 3.05 pm Sydney time

September 12, 2022 3:29 PM
Australian flag

The ASX200 trades 71 points higher at 6965 at 3.05 pm Sydney time

A rebound-on Wall Street last week led by the high beta Nasdaq (4%) has been behind a solid session to start the week for the ASX200.

Last week's recovery on Wall Street was driven by hope that the Feds rate hiking cycle is set to decelerate after the September FOMC, as well as lower oil prices and solid economic data.

Also playing a part, a break from the unrelenting barrage of hawkish Fed Speak with the Fed now in a two-week blackout ahead of the September FOMC meeting.

Strong China credit data released on Friday, that helped the price of iron ore back above $100 p/t has supported the big miners.

FMG gained 3.76% to $18.49. BHP added 3.4% to $39.39, Mineral Resources climbed to a fresh record high as it added 3.35% to $73.90, and Rio Tinto added 1.84% to $96.10.

Gains for IT stocks, enjoying the prospect of less aggressive rate hikes into year-end, led by Sezzle as it added 7% to $0.69c. EML Payments added 4.5% to $1.04. Afterpay owner Block added 4.5% to $108.55, Life 360 added 4% to $5.65, and Megaport added 3.7% to $8.62.

The Financial Sector has kicked higher after all 4 of the big banks passed on last Tuesday's RBA 50bp rate hike in full. ANZ added 1.6% to $23.19. Westpac added 1.2% to $21.51, CBA added 0.85% to $96.35 and NAB added 0.64% to $30.03.

After touching a seven-month low last week at $81.20, the price of crude oil is back trading above $85.00, helping Beach Energy to add 1.5% to $1.68. Woodside added 1.4% to $33.00. Santos fell 1.15% to $7.76 on speculation that a large Chinese shareholder was selling down its stake in the oil and gas producer.

Shares in a2milk were up almost 4% in early trading on news that the license for its partner in China, Synlait had been extended. The share price has since trimmed gains to be trading at $5.68, +2.16%.

Technically last week's rebound sets the ASX200 up for a period of choppy range trading between 6700 and 7100, in line with our view of U.S equity markets.

ASX200 daily chart 12th sep

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of September 12th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Shares market Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
Today 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
Today 10:07 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hot US inflation and rising oil prices support dollar
Today 04:28 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY in Play Ahead of BOJ
Today 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA pares gains after hotter PPI
Today 01:10 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI breaks $80 barrier
Today 11:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Oil extraction
ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
By:
David Scutt
December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
    Research
    The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
      Research
      The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
        Australian flag
        The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 14, 2022 01:49 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.