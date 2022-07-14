ASX200 Afternoon Report July 14th 2022

The ASX200 is trading 32 points higher at 6654 at 3.10 pm Sydney time.

July 14, 2022 3:56 PM
Australian flag

The ASX200 is trading 32 points higher at 6654 at 3.10 pm Sydney time.

The release of a thumping Australian job report that saw the unemployment rate fall to a 50-year low of 3.5% has fuelled expectations the RBA will raise rates more aggressively to contain wages inflation and inflation expectations.

Reflecting the possibility of a supersized 75bp rate hike at the RBA's August 2nd Board Meeting, yields at the front end of the Australian interest rate curve rallied by 10bp undermining the ASX200's latest attempt to break above a band of short term resistance at 6650/60.

The repricing of RBA rate hikes expectations today comes hot on the heels of the release of a shockingly high U.S inflation number. Headline CPI rose to 9.1% in June, while the run rate of core inflation re-accelerated to 5.9%, above the 5.7% expected.

The hotter-than-expected U.S inflation print delays expectations for a dovish Fed pivot and raises the prospect that the Federal Reserve will follow the Bank of Canada's lead with a "get big or get out" 100 bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on July the 28th.

The real estate sector has been the day’s worst performer due to the repricing higher of interest rates. Charter Hall group fell 2.33% to $11.30, Stockland Corp fell 2.1% to $3.72, Goodman Group fell 1.2% to $18.81, and Shopping Centres Australia fell 0.9% to $2.81.

Also feeling the heat of higher interest rates, the Financial Sector. ANZ fell by 2% to $21.98. Westpac lost 1.7% to $19.83. CBA fell 1.55% to $93.15, NAB fell 0.5% to $28.32. While Macquarie fell 0.85% to $169.95.

After recording five consecutive weeks of falls and desperate to avoid a sixth, the Materials sector has rebounded, led by another round of stellar gains by the coal miners on reports that China would end its unofficial ban on Australian coal imports in the coming months.

Coronado Coal gained 8.4% to $1.75, Yancoal added 8.16% to $5.57, Whitehaven coal added 6.8% to $5.76, and New Hope Coal added 6.7% to $4.29.

Iron Ore stocks also chimed in, with BHP adding 2.3% to $37.76, Rio Tinto adding 2.34% to $96.31, and FMG adding 2.65% to $17.44. Elsewhere Mineral Resources added 4% to $46.16, and Lynas Rare Earths added 5.6% to $8.09. 

Tech stocks have extended their rebound, led by EML payments after it added +12.3% to $1.05. Nonetheless, EML remains sharply down on the week after the departure of its CEO Tom Cregan. Elsewhere Novonix added 4.4% to $2.15, Megaport added 3.2% to $6.81. Seek added 2.45% to $22.22 and Tyro Payments added 2.3% to $0.67c. Afterpay owner Block bucked the trend falling by 1.5 to $95.26.

Lithium miners have mostly recorded gains. Vulcan energy climbed strongly for a second straight day by 5.7% to $5.93. Liontown Resources added 4% to $0.9, Pilbara Minerals added 3.8% to $2.46, Core Lithium added 3.43% to $0.91c while Lake Resources bucked the trend falling by 5.2% to $0.64c.

Turning to the charts, the ASX200 needs to see a sustained break above the 6750/6950 resistance zone to negate the technical damage caused by the breakdown in June. Until then, downside risks remain.

ASX200 Daily chart 14th of July

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 14th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities Inflation jobs report

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
Gold, Wall Street rallies falter as signs of fatigue surface, ASX to open lower
By:
Matt Simpson
August 20, 2024 10:46 PM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.