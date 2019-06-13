Asian Equity Market Handover Shares In The Red Again

A snapshot view of equity moves throughout the Asia session, ahead of the UK open.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 13, 2019 11:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

 

  • Equities were broadly lower throughout the Asia session with trade concerns making a comeback after a 1-day hiatus.
  • Hong Kong stocks led the decline for a second successive session as protestors took to the streets again, where reports of violence saw the government shut their offices. At time of writing, just 6 stocks have risen, 42 have fallen and 2 remain unchanged within the index, with technology and energy stocks leading the decline.
  • Despite the negative sentiment, ASX200 remains relatively firm at just -0.1% lower for the session. Whilst energy stocks plunged with weaker oil prices, the broader index remained support following weak unemployment data, which saw further calls for RBA to cut in July.  Just ahead of the close, 85 stocks have risen, 108 have fallen and 7 remain unchanged.

In Corporate news:

  • Westfarmers Ltd (WES.AX) have forecast falling earnings for Kmart department stores, for the first time in a decade.
  • Challenger (CFG.AX) fell 12% on disappointing earnings outlook.
  • Residential developer Stockland Corp (SGP.AX) fell 6.3% on lower settlements outlook.


Upcoming corporate highlights


 


 
Related tags: Indices Shares market Asia Asia Pacific

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Today 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
Yesterday 11:33 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
Yesterday 07:29 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Yesterday 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Yesterday 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Yesterday 10:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 04:06 PM
    stocks_04
    Nasdaq analysis: What now after CPI-related sell-off?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 14, 2024 05:00 PM
      "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 14, 2024 05:39 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        US dollar, Nasdaq, S&P 500, gold analysis: Forward testing US CPI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2024 05:39 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.