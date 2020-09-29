Asia Morning: U.S. Dollar, Stocks Ease Before Presidential Debate

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks paused a three-day rally. Theslipped 131 points (-0.48%) to 27452, thedropped 16 points (-0.48%) to 3335, and thewas down 41 points (-0.37%) to 11322.

The S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart

Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewTrading in the session was choppy as investors awaited the, to be held later today, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Energy (-2.73%), Banks (-1.4%) and Consumer Services (-1.24%) sectors lost the most. Energy and related stocks, such as Apache (APA -7.11%), National Oilwell Varco (NOV -6.02%) and Halliburton (HAL -5.41%), were among the top losers.Approximately 61% (57% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 42% (21% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.Regarding U.S. economic data, the(90.0 expected) from 86.3 in August, the biggest jump since April 2003.European stocks ended in negative territory. Thedeclined 0.52%, Germany's DAX 30 dropped 0.35%, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.23%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.51%.U.S. Treasury prices was steady, as thewas down to 0.645%.rebounded for a second day adding $16.00 to $1,898 an ounce.Oil prices were pressured by downbeat oil demand predictions by various oil-industry participants. U.S.(November) shed 3.2% to $39.29 a barrel, the lowest level in two weeks.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar eased further against other major currencies, as thefell 0.42% to 93.87.rebounded for a second session jumping 0.66% to 1.1743. The pair's failure to break below the key 1.1600 level should have trigger someclimbed 0.22% to 1.2863. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey pointed out that policy makers have not reached any judgment on whether to introducegained 0.15% to 105.65.The Australian dollar outperformed its G10 currency peers, asadvanced 0.84% to 0.7130.The Canadian dollar was pressured by tumbling oil prices, aswas up 0.13% to 1.3387.