Asia Morning Sep 25

Meanwhile, market sentiment was capped by weak labor market data...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 25, 2020 7:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Stabilize

On Thursday, U.S. stocks closed modestly higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 52 points (+0.20%) to 26815, the S&P 500 added 9 points (+0.30%) to 3246, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 63 points (+0.58%) to 10896.


Dow Jones Industrial Average Index: Daily Chart


Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Meanwhile, market sentiment was capped by weak labor market data. U.S. official data showed that Initial Jobless Claims unexpectedly rose to 870,000 for the week ended September 19 (840,000 expected) and Continuing Claims declined to 12.58 million (12.28 million expected).

Utilities (+1.17%), Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+1.12%) and Food, Beverage & Tobacco (+0.88%) sectors performed the best. Darden Restaurants (DRI +8.12%), Goldman Sachs (GS +4.83%) and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX +4.13%) were top gainers, while CarMax (KMX -11.00%) and Accenture (ACN -7.04%) were top losers.   

Approximately 54% (58% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 8% (21% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

Meanwhile, U.S. New Home Sales spiked to an annualized rate of 1.011 million units in August (890,000 units expected).

European stocks had a down day. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index lost 1.02%, Germany's DAX 30 fell 0.29%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.30%, and France's CAC 40 was down 0.83%.

U.S. Treasury prices advanced, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield ticked down to 0.665%.

Spot gold marked a day-low of $1,848 an ounce before closing at $1,867, up $4.00 on day and halting a three-day decline.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (November) rose 1.0% to $40.31 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index eased 0.1% on day to 94.33, after reaching a two-month high.

EUR/USD gained 0.1% to 1.1675, halting a four-day decline. The Germany IFO Business Climate Index climbed to 93.4 in September (93.8 expected) from 92.5 in August and Expectations Index rose to 97.7 (98.0 expected) from 97.2.

GBP/USD rebounded 0.3% to 1.2755, snapping a four-day losing streak.  The U.K. recorded 6,634 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the most in a single day, according to Public Health England.

USD/JPY edged up 0.1% to 105.43, up for a fourth straight session.

Commodity-linked currencies were mixed against the greenback. AUD/USD fell 0.3% to 0.7056, posting a five-day decline, NZD/USD gained 0.1% to 0.6552, while USD/CAD dropped 0.3% to 1.3349.


Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.