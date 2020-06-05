Another step high ahead of US NFP

Government and central bank stimulus and optimism surrounding the reopening of economies continues to overshadow astonishing data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 5, 2020 12:30 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Wall Street joined Europe finishing lower in the previous session as the risk on rally paused for breath. After surging across the first part of the week, and a brief dip lower on Thursday, traders are once again showing willingness to take on risk and push higher into the weekend, despite the upcoming non-farm payroll.

European bourses are pointing to an upbeat start, as are US futures, as a combination of government and central bank stimulus and optimism surrounding the reopening of economies continues to overshadow astonishing data which lays bare the destruction that coronavirus crisis has caused to economies across the globe.
German factory orders plunge
Yesterday the ECB added to the stimulus effect, expanding its emergency bond buying programme by €600 billion, more than what the market had expected.  However, the grim staff projections offered support for the move as did today’s German factory orders which declined a record -25.8% mom in April, worse than the -19.7% forecast. 

In true show of how the markets react to dire data of late, the Euro shrugged off the numbers, remaining elevated versus the weaker USD, whilst the Dax showed little regard, with a 1% jump on the open still forecast.

8 million jobs lost
Attention will now turn to the US non-farm payrolls. Expectations are for 8 million jobs to have been lost in May, a significant improvement on the 25 million recorded in April. This would take unemployment to 19.5%, up from 14.7% last month. Given that he ADP private payroll report, a strong lead indicator for the NFP was significantly better than forecast, there is a good chance that today’s jobs report will surprise to the upside. Wages are expected to remain skewed to the upside as more low earners are laid off.

If the data isn’t as bad as expected, this could signal that the downturn might not be as bad as initially forecast, providing an uplifting effect to the market. Even if the figure is worse than anticipated, there is a good chance that markets will brush it off as we have seen countless times with dire data over the past 10 weeks. 

A word on oil
Oil is nudging higher for the fourth straight session, as traders await an OPEC+ meeting which could take place as soon as this weekend. WTI has rallied 5.9% across the week, its sixth consecutive week of gains supported by output cuts and signs of improving fuel demand. The pace of gains has slowed as investors await confirmation, potentially this Saturday as to whether OPEC+ output cuts will be extended. Even if the output cuts are extended there is always the question of compliance.

FTSE Chart

Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold’s gains appear dubious, and could sucker-punch bulls
Yesterday 11:57 PM
EUR/USD Weakness Brings January Opening Range in Focus
Yesterday 08:25 PM
USD/CAD Update: The Canadian Dollar Remains Weak Amid Political Uncertainty
Yesterday 08:07 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY
Yesterday 07:48 PM
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Bulls Eye Resistance
Yesterday 06:25 PM
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (DEC 2024)
Yesterday 05:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

banks_05
ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 12:31 AM
    germany_01
    DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday – January 7, 2025
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 7, 2025 12:30 PM
      Circuit board
      Nasdaq 100 – Dow Ratio: Focus on Concentration Rather than Timing Risk Trends - Top Trade of 2025
      By:
      John Kicklighter
      January 1, 2025 10:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 19, 2024 10:26 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.