What mattered last week:
- The S&P500 reversed all the previous week’s loss and more, closing up over 7% following the U.S. election.
- Which resulted in a Joe Biden Presidency and a split Congress, bringing with it a more friendly trade policy, and makes tax increases, the unwinding of Trumps' tax cuts, and potential unfriendly legislation on tech companies more difficult to implement.
- Offsetting a continued rise in new COVID19 cases.
- Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, closed 35% lower near 24.9.
- U.S. 10-year yields closed 6bp lower near 0.82%.
- Gold closed over $72.00 higher near $1951.
- Crude oil closed 4.25% lower near $37.14/bbl.
- The ASX200 closed almost 4.45% lower at 6190.2, following the rebound in global shares and a further easing in monetary policy from the RBA.
- In FX, the AUDUSD closed 3.30% higher near .7260 as the U.S. dollar weakened after the election.
For the week ahead, the key events are:
Australia: NAB business confidence (Tuesday), Westpac consumer confidence (Wednesday), consumer inflation expectations (Thursday).
New Zealand: RBNZ interest rate decision (Wednesday), business NZ PMI (Friday).
- RBNZ interest rate decision (Wednesday): The RBNZ isn’t expected to move the cash rate until March/April next year. The main feature of this meeting will be a renewed commitment to keep interest rates low, and details of the Funding for Lending Program (FLP) which is expected to be around $20-50bn in size and targeted at business lending.
- CPI (Tuesday): CPI is expected to fall to 0.8% y/y reflecting slower growth in food prices with underlying inflation remaining soft at 0.3%.
China: CPI, new yuan loans, total social financing, M2 Money supply.
Japan: Reuters Tankan index, machine tool orders (Wednesday), machinery orders (Thursday).
U.S: Jolts job openings (Tuesday), CPI (Thursday), PPI (Friday).
Canada: Nothing of note.
Euro Area: German balance of trade (Monday), EU industrial production (Thursday), EA balance of trade, and employment (Friday).
UK: Employment (Tuesday), GDP (Thursday).
Latest market news
Today 02:26 AM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Australia articles
February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
February 16, 2025 11:11 PM