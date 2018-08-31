Whitbread outshines other stocks after Costa sale

The FTSE 100 index started the day in a low key and proceeded to head lower as global trade tensions intensified following President Trump’s repeated threat to pull the US out of the World Trade Organisation.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 31, 2018 12:39 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE 100 index started the day in a low key and proceeded to head lower as global trade tensions intensified following President Trump’s repeated threat to pull the US out of the World Trade Organisation.

An early strengthening of the pound added some extra downward pressure but as sterling proceeded to weaken the FTSE managed to recoup some of its losses.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread was the star of the day, opening up 19% after the company said it will pocket $3.9 billion from the sale of its Café Costa coffee chain to Coca Cola.

Initially the company had planned to spin off Costa as a separate company but Coca Cola provided a better offer. Towards the end of the day the firm’s shares were slightly lower but still traded up by a respectable 16%.

The pound lost ground both against the dollar and the euro, trading down 0.25% and 0.01% respectively. The dollar was stronger against the euro but was losing ground against the yen and the Swiss franc. 

Sage unexpectedly loses its CEO

Sage Group announced that CEO Stephen Kelly was unexpectedly stepping down.

His resignation comes in the wake of lower than expected financial results back in April. Kelly presided over a wide-ranging modernisation of the business, including the Sage Business Cloud which is credited with £386 million of annualised recurring revenue.

Kelly will be starting nine months gardening leave this winter. Steve Hare, the company's CFO, takes over as acting COO and will be effectively running Sage until the board can find a new CEO. 

Sage shareholders reacted badly to the news: the share price dropped more than 8% and looked set to close the week under 595.

US stocks set for record August

The rally in US stocks was briefly slowed down by fresh data showing that agricultural exports from the country shrunk sharply, partially because China cancelled some large orders as part of the trade war tit-for-tat.

But, US consumers seemed unaffected by those numbers and the widely followed University of Michigan consumer sentiment index showed the highest level of consumer confidence in 18 years.

At the current rate US indices are on track to close near record highs and to have the best August in four years.

On Monday US markets will remain closed for Labour Day holiday.
Related tags: Dollar Euro Shares market Sterling Trump Japan US UK 100 USD UK Commodities China Europe Forex Week ahead Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, Bitcoin analysis: A rebound for risk does not equate to risk on
Today 03:46 AM
Long S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 setups as bulls absorb big selling volumes
Today 02:40 AM
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY remain beholden to the US interest rate outlook
Yesterday 11:26 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Markets remain vulnerable despite BoJ pushback
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: BOJ “Green Lights” Resumption of Carry Trade but Questions Remain
Yesterday 03:04 PM
DAX forecast: Risk appetite improves
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Forex trading
US dollar forecast: Unwind of carry trades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 5, 2024 10:00 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 2, 2024 12:45 PM
      interest_rates_02
      US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
        interest_rates_02
        US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 18, 2024 06:20 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.