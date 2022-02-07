﻿

Weekly COT report Net long exposure to gold fell sharply last week

Given the lacklustre bounce on gold alongside a rise in short bets and closure of longs last week, we retain the view that its recent bounce is corrective.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 7, 2022 1:42 AM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View last week's COT report

As of Tuesday 1st February 2022:

  • Net-long exposure to gold fell at its fastest weekly rate in nearly 3-years
  • Silver traders reduced net-long exposure to a 6-week low
  • Traders were their most bullish on palladium in 10-weeks
  • Net-short exposure to palladium futures fell to 5-month low
20220207cotFOREXci Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report  

AUD futures:

20220207cotAUDci

Being short AUD futures is by no means a new idea, as traders have been met-short the currency since May last year and at a record amount in October 2021 and January 2022. Whilst gross shorts remained effectively flat last week, gross longs increased for a second consecutive week with around 9.7k contracts added over this period. Whilst this may not be an ideal long signal, it does warrant caution being short the Aussie at such extreme levels.

CAD futures:

20220207cotCADci

Traders increased net-long exposure to Canadian dollar futures to a 28-week high and has been mostly a function of short-covering. Gross shorts were trimmed for a fourth straight week by -6.7k contracts to a 29-week low. Yet longs were also trimmed very slightly by -473 contracts. So that is not a compelling bull-case as we really want to see fresh longs initiate, but there is even less reason to short and plenty of room for longs to increase, looking at the data.

As of Tuesday 1st February 2022:

  • Net-long exposure to gold fell at its fastest weekly rate in nearly 3-years
  • Silver traders reduced net-long exposure to a 6-week low
  • Traders were their most bullish on palladium in 10-weeks
  • Net-short exposure to palladium futures fell to 5-month low

Gold futures:

20220207cotGOLDci

Net-short exposure to gold futures fell at their fastest weekly rate in nearly 3-years last week. And it is worth noting that the move was fuelled by 34.4k long contracts being closed (fastest rate in 27 months) and 10.6k short contracts added. Given gold has only grinded higher following its hard fall from $1850 then we retain the view that this is a corrective bounce.

Platinum futures:

20220207cotPLATINUMci

We noted in Friday’s video that over 6,000 gross short contracts were closed two weeks ago, which is its most aggressive week of bearish capitulation since July 2020. Whilst just 47 short contracts were closed last week there was a slight increase in net longs by 742 contracts. We therefore remain hopeful that price can remain supported above the 200-day eMA and break ad head towards $1100.

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex Commodities USD Market Sentiment COT/USD Technical Analysis AUD Gold platinum

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:44 AM
AUD/USD lower as the RBA enters perpetual-hold mode
Today 04:55 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: BOJ scraps negative rates but not bond buys, pressuring yen
Today 04:21 AM
Bad news for long bond bulls following bearish break
Today 02:30 AM
The US dollar could be undervalued if commodities continue to rip higher
Today 02:03 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY in focus for RBA and BOJ meetings: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:05 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Downward trend
AUD/USD lower as the RBA enters perpetual-hold mode
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:55 AM
    Chart showing uptrend
    The US dollar could be undervalued if commodities continue to rip higher
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 02:03 AM
      japan_02
      AUD/USD, USD/JPY in focus for RBA and BOJ meetings: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 09:05 PM
        FOMC Meeting Preview: Deciphering the Dot Dilemma for the Fed
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        Yesterday 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.