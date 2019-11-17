Weekly COT Report Dollar Bulls Cautiously Return

A summary of the weekly Commitment of Traders Report (COT) from CFTC to show market positioning among large speculators.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 17, 2019 9:23 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report


As of Tuesday 12th November:

  • Large speculators increased net-long exposure to USD by $2.1 billion, to $14.3 billion.
  • Traders are their most bearish on JPY in 5-months.
  • Short-exposure to CHF hit a 3-month high.
  • AUD also saw the largest weekly change, with net-short exposure increasing by 14k contracts.



USD: Last week’s increase of net-long exposure snapped a 3-week streak of declines. However, the rebound on DXY has since stalled and now prices are retracing. Whilst there is potential for another leg higher, we’re also mindful of the fact that December tends to be a bearish month for the greenback, so any breakdown from here would send a warning that its seasonal tendency has shifted forward this year.



CAD: Net-long exposure on CAD shows the potential for fall further. Gross longs had reached their highest level in 12 months before net-long exposure saw its largest weekly drop in 7 weeks. With interest rates still at a relatively high level of 1.75% and signs of dovishness from BOC, weak data could easily weigh on CAD further. So keep a close eye on CPI data later this week.



JPY: Traders are their most bearish on JPY since June 2019, which is hardly a sign of risk-off. Still, it leaves plenty of room for a reversal should sentiment turn, especially if the phase one trade deal gets bumped to next year. Other than that, there’s no signs of a sentiment extreme yet.



As of Tuesday 12th November:

  • Bullish exposure to WTI hit a 2-month high.
  • Net-long exposure to gold fell by 3.4% (-12.7k contracts) with both longs and short positions being trimmed.
  • Net-long exposure on Palladium fell to a 2-month low.



Palladium: Large speculators were shying away from Palladium ahead of its October top and their net-bullish exposure now sits at a 2-month low. Price action has lifted from its lows but provided a 2-bar reversal on Friday, so we see potential for further downside before reverting to its longer-term bull trend.


Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Dollar Forex Euro Gold USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.