Video 110 Remains Pivotal For EURUSD

1.10 remains a key level for EUR/USD traders as we head towards the weekend

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 11, 2019 1:43 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

1.10 remains a key level for EUR/USD traders as we head towards the weekend. Reports that trade talks are “going well” and the possibility of a partial trade deal could be agreed between US and China saw safe-haven demand for the dollar decline, sending the USD index to key support and EUR/USD above key resistance. In fact, EUR/USD has broken out of its bearish channel and shows the potential for a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe.

But ultimately, it all comes down to how trade talks are presented which could impact which side of 1.10 EUR/USD closes on today. If the goods are produced and markets are satisfied with the terms of a partial trade-deal, further upside for Euro appears likely. At least over the near-term. Yet  if it turns out to be yet another round of hot air and hype, we could easily see yesterday’s moves reversed to send EUR/USD crashing back below 1.10.


Related Analysis:
Trade Talk Sentiment Supports The Kiwi | NZD/USD
Trade Headline Hype Sees Risk Spike | SPX, AUD/JPY
AUD/USD in focus amid US-China trade talks and ahead of US CPI
Trump Admin Blacklists Another 28 Chinese Firms Ahead Of Trade Talks | Ambarella, FedEx


Related tags: Dollar Euro Trade War Forex Video

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.