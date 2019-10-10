Trade Talk Sentiment Supports The Kiwi

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 10, 2019 10:23 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Optimism surrounding trade talks and Brexit has weighed on the dollar, providing a reprieve for some arguably oversold commodity currencies.

As noted by my colleague Fawad Razaqzada, AUD/USD is on the cusp of printing a bullish hammer on the weekly chart, helped by improved trade sentiment and less demand for the US dollar. However, it’s also had a positive effect on commodity currencies NZD and CAD, with the Kiwi dollar close to confirming a bullish reversal pattern, despite printing weak electronic retail sales and a third month of contracting manufacturing PMI. Of course, if data is to improve alongside US-China trade relations, we’d expect further upside. Whilst we remain hesitant to suggest a trade deal is close, we see the potential reversal on NZD/USD as a corrective move as opposed t a full trend reversal. 


On the 30th of September we noted the potential for a reversal on NZD/USD, due to extreme market positioning. “NZD is at high risk of a sentiment extreme so could be vulnerable to a bullish rally if economic data allows. With many kiwi crosses looking overstretched to the downside, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the potential for bases to form”. With gross-short ant net-short poisoning sat at fresh record highs and the 3-year Z-score at -3.8, the odds of bearish capitulation has only increased. So we’re watching price action very closely as it could be on the cusp of confirming a bullish reversal pattern.


On the 1st of October, NZD/USD found itself at a 4-year low. Yet it’s failure to test the August 2015 low produced a spinning top doji just above key support, and the subsequent bullish engulfing candle provided a two-bear reversal pattern. Not only did this coincide with a bullish divergence with the RSI, but the -bar reversal pattern could be the ‘head’ of an inverted head and shoulders pattern. Yesterday’s bullish engulfing candle suggests the right shoulder (RS) is being formed so, if we’re to see a break above the neckline, we’d assume the bullish reversal pattern to be confirmed.

  • A break above the neckline confirms an inverted head and shoulders pattern which, if successful, projects an initial target around 0.6450.
  • Traders may want to wait for a break of 0.6350 for extra confirmation of a breakout.
  • A minor break below 0.6277 (RS) doesn’t necessarily invalidate the potential pattern, but we could use a volatile break beneath it to step aside or reconsider bearish setups in line with the dominant trend.
  • The daily trade remains bearish below 0.6451, so the inverted head and shoulders pattern is assumed to be part of a correction as opposed to trend reversal for now,


Related analysis:
AUD/USD in focus amid US-China trade talks and ahead of US CPI
GBP Higher as Brexit Rules
Market Brief: Optimism Over Potential Brexit and US-China Deals Rules the Day


Related tags: Forex Trade War

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.