US open: Stocks steady, Twitter, banks in focus

US stocks are set for a muted start. Twitter and US banks are in focus after Elon Musk's hostile bid and as earning seasons steps up a gear.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 14, 2022 1:57 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.01 % at 34580

S&P futures -0.22% at 4437

Nasdaq futures -0.18% at 14188

In Europe

FTSE +0.24% at 7594

Dax +0.55% at 14146

Euro Stoxx +0.5% at 3850

Learn more about trading indices

Retail sales and jobless claims are a mixed bag

US stocks are heading for a muted start after strong gains in the previous session and as investors digest a series of macros economic and corporate releases.

Stocks jumped yesterday as yields eased lower despite PPI inflation rising to a record high. Hawkish Fed fears turned a corner, lifting stocks, particularly high growth tech, and the Nasdaq closed 2% higher.

Today’s data was a mixed bag, providing little real direction. Jobless claims rose slightly to 185k, up from the more than 50-year low last week. The job market remains tight, with initial claims still well below 200k.

Separately retail sales rose in March but did so by less than forecast, rising 0.5%, against a 0.6% increase expected. However, the February reading was upwardly revised to 0.8%, from -1.2%. Overall, this means that there were net gains across the two months. Solid retail sales suggest that consumers are still out spending despite the rising inflation.

In corporate news:

Twitter trades higher after Elon Musk made a hostile bid to take the social media platform private. In a first and final offer of $54.20 per share, an 18% premium to yesterday’s close, the company is valued at $43 billion. The board will now decide what to do.

US banks beat expectations  in the first quarter, which will bring some sense of reassurance to investors after a disappointing start from bellwether JP Morgan

The latest news on stocks

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq faced rejection at the 100 sma, falling lower to support at 13850. The share price has attempted a bounce higher but has run into resistance at the 50 sma. The RSI is giving away few clues at just below neutral. In this case a break-out trade could be best. Buyers could look for a move over the 50 sma, to bring 14650 into play, a level which has offered support and resistance on several occasions across the past 6 months, before exposing the 100 sma at just shy of 15000. Sellers could look for a move below 13850 to bring 13500 into play and 12950 the 2022 low.

nasdaq chart

FX markets USD rises, EUR falls post ECB

USD is edging a few pips higher, after losses in the previous session.

EURUSD falls after the ECB keep rates on hold as expected, but disappoints with a lack of hawkish adjustments in the statement. Whether ECB Governor Christine Lagarde look to balance this out with a more hawkish press conference remains to be seen

GBP/USD +0.03% at 1.3011

EUR/USD -0.14% at 1.0874

Oil slips lower

Oil prices rose after easing after two days of strong gains. Oil prices jumped 10% across Tuesday and Wednesday and today oil bulls are pausing for breath as the marker weighs up mixed signals.

Supply remains tight and is expected to get tighter as the IEA warns that 3 million barrels of oil per day are likely to be absent from the market in May, this is more than the 1.5 million bpd in April. With no signs of the Russia and Ukraine reaching a diplomatic solution to the war, oil supply concerns aren’t likely to ease.

Separately a huge jump in crude stockpiles is adding pressure to the price. Inventories rose by 9 million, as reserves were released. However, gasoline stockpiles fell by more than forecast.

Whilst there are several factors at play here, the outlook remains titled to the upside.

WTI crude trades -1.27% at $101.98

Brent trades -1.5% at $106.14

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

15:00 Michigan consumer confidence

18:00 Baker Hughes rig count

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq Twitter Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie’s breakout could have legs
Today 08:00 PM
USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
Yesterday 09:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
July 5, 2024 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
July 5, 2024 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
July 5, 2024 09:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US_flag_map_eye
USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 09:00 AM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 5, 2024 04:26 PM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD: Zoom out if in doubt for signals on directional risks
        By:
        David Scutt
        July 5, 2024 03:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.